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IndiGo cuts 300,000 seats in November despite festive travel season   

IndiGo cuts 300,000 seats in November despite festive travel season   

INDIGO5,685.20(0.36%)

IndiGo has 300,000 fewer seats to offer in November, despite peak festive travel around Diwali, compared to last month.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 1:00 PM IST
IndiGo cuts 300,000 seats in November despite festive travel season   The airlines have said that high jet fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainties have increased their operational cost, making them reduce capacity and increase airfare.     

The ongoing festive season seems to have weak traction for airlines. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, reduced its overall capacity by 300,000 seats in November compared to the previous month, according to the data.

IndiGo's capacity in November 2026 is 12.8 million seats, compared to 13.1 million seats in October 2026, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG. The airline’s capacity stood at 11.7 million seats in August 2026 and 11.3 million seats in September 2026.

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The third quarter has always been the strongest for airline operators because of festive and wedding travel in India from October to December. But the trend seems different this time, with domestic carriers reducing capacity in October and November 2026 compared to the same period last year.

The airlines have said that high jet fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainties have increased their operational cost, making them reduce capacity and increase airfare.

The overall capacity contracted by 2.5%, with international capacity reducing by 0.8% and domestic capacity reducing by 3.3% this month compared to November 2025.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh has said that the airline’s capacity saw a 1% reduction during the second quarter, while the outlook for the third quarter remains positive.

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“The aviation industry has entered a stronger quarter, with the second quarter traditionally being the weakest period for airlines. The picture for the third quarter remains positive owing to forward bookings. We are now in a stronger quarter. The second quarter is generally historically the softest,” Walsh said during a recent interaction.

How others fared

Air India has 3.3 million seats this month, unchanged from October 2026. However, its capacity is down 12.8% (483,000 fewer seats) compared to November 2025. Air India Express, with 2.7 million seats, has also reduced its capacity by 1.1% year-on-year.

SpiceJet reduced capacity at the fastest rate of 28.8% vs last year, by 250,000 seats. Akasa Air, Emirates and Singapore Airlines were the only airlines to increase capacity by 31.9%, 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively compared to November 25.

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The impact was also visible on the airport traffic. Delhi is India's busiest airport for domestic flights with 2.9 million seats in November 26, a reduction of 3% compared to last year. Mumbai and Bengaluru airports are the second and third-busiest airports, with 1.85m and 1.84m seats, respectively, in November 26, despite a decline in capacity of 1% for both.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 1:00 PM IST
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