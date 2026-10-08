IndiGo Patna-Lucknow flight hit by lightning at 17,000 feet, 104 passengers and 6 crew escape unhurt

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E925, which took off from Patna at around 3:10 pm and was scheduled to reach Lucknow at approximately 4:20 pm. The aircraft encountered adverse weather conditions while approaching Lucknow and was reportedly struck by lightning at nearly 17,000 feet.

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The impact damaged the aircraft’s nose section. However, the pilots managed the situation and brought the aircraft safely to the ground. The flight landed at Lucknow Airport around 4:05 pm, ahead of schedule.

Aircraft grounded after landing

The extent of the damage became apparent after the aircraft had landed and reached its designated parking bay. The nose radome, which protects equipment including the aircraft’s weather radar, was found damaged.

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The aircraft was subsequently grounded at Lucknow airport for a detailed technical inspection. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed about the incident, and the aircraft will require the necessary regulatory clearance before it can return to service.

IndiGo said the aircraft encountered unfavourable weather, including hail, while landing, which damaged the radome. The airline said all passengers disembarked safely at Lucknow and that the aircraft would undergo necessary maintenance before resuming operations.

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Passengers shifted to another flight

The aircraft involved in the incident was scheduled to operate another IndiGo service from Lucknow to Ahmedabad. Since the plane was grounded, IndiGo arranged a replacement aircraft for the passengers.

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The 104 passengers subsequently departed for Ahmedabad on the alternate aircraft at around 6:22 pm. Meanwhile, engineers began examining the damaged aircraft to assess the extent of repairs required.

DGCA probe underway

The incident has been brought to the attention of aviation authorities, with the aircraft undergoing technical checks. Preliminary information indicates that adverse weather and a possible lightning strike were involved, while the airline has also referred to hail during the landing phase.