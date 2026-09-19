Influencer announces 'iPhone Langar' in Chandigarh, distribution set for September 22

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‘Everyone will be welcome’

Speaking about the event, Raja D King said, “On September 22, the distribution will begin live here at this very place, in front of everyone. All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome.”

He added that people who had previously attended his events and supported him would also be invited to the upcoming gathering.

The announcement comes as his earlier initiative of distributing iPhones has attracted attention on social media. The upcoming event is being presented as a public distribution programme, with the names of selected recipients to be drawn in front of those present.

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Names of recipients to be drawn publicly

Raja D King said the selection process would take place openly during the event. “iPhones will be distributed live in front of everyone to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali,” he said.

Explaining how the recipients will be chosen, he added, “The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone, and they will receive the iPhones.”

VIDEO | Chandigarh: On organising a langar of iPhones on September 22, Raja D King says, "...On September 22, the distribution will begin live here at this very place, in front of everyone. All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome. Those who have come here… pic.twitter.com/PGzYhqHlAx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

The event is scheduled for September 22 in Chandigarh, with media invited to cover the distribution. People from Chandigarh and Mohali are expected to be among those selected to receive the devices.

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The announcement has generated interest online, particularly because the event combines the traditional idea of a langar, an open community distribution, with the distribution of expensive smartphones.

Raja D King has also invited people who have previously attended and supported his initiatives to participate in the September 22 event