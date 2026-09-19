Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Influencer announces 'iPhone Langar' in Chandigarh, distribution set for September 22

Influencer announces 'iPhone Langar' in Chandigarh, distribution set for September 22

The upcoming event is being presented as a public distribution programme, with the names of selected recipients to be drawn in front of those present

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Influencer announces 'iPhone Langar' in Chandigarh, distribution set for September 22iPhone 17 and above: Chandigarh's Raja D King is back with a new 'langar'

Social media personality Raja D King has announced a new ‘iPhone langar’ in Chandigarh, where iPhones will be distributed among selected people in a public event on September 22.

In a video shared by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Raja D King said the distribution would take place openly and that everyone would be welcome at the event.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | From selling gold to spending ₹3.5 lakh: iPhone 18 Pro fever hits India as fans queue up on sale day

‘Everyone will be welcome’

Speaking about the event, Raja D King said, “On September 22, the distribution will begin live here at this very place, in front of everyone. All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome.”

He added that people who had previously attended his events and supported him would also be invited to the upcoming gathering.

The announcement comes as his earlier initiative of distributing iPhones has attracted attention on social media. The upcoming event is being presented as a public distribution programme, with the names of selected recipients to be drawn in front of those present.

Advertisement

Names of recipients to be drawn publicly

Raja D King said the selection process would take place openly during the event. “iPhones will be distributed live in front of everyone to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali,” he said.

Explaining how the recipients will be chosen, he added, “The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone, and they will receive the iPhones.”

The event is scheduled for September 22 in Chandigarh, with media invited to cover the distribution. People from Chandigarh and Mohali are expected to be among those selected to receive the devices.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart: Skip the Apple Store queue

The announcement has generated interest online, particularly because the event combines the traditional idea of a langar, an open community distribution, with the distribution of expensive smartphones.

Raja D King has also invited people who have previously attended and supported his initiatives to participate in the September 22 event

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more