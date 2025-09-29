‘It’s her Mann ki Baat’: PM Modi writes foreword for Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's autobiography

“It is her Mann Ki Baat,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography ‘I Am Giorgia – My Roots, My Principles’, published by Rupa Publications. He called it a great honour to have written the foreword for someone he considers a “patriot and outstanding contemporary leader”.

PM Modi wrote that he was writing the foreword with “respect, admiration and friendship” for the Italian PM. He also recalled interacting with many world leaders in the past 11 years, and added that Meloni’s values mirror our own.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of these timeless truths… It will be well received (in India) as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot… Her belief in defending one’s cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values,” he wrote, as mentioned in a report in The Indian Express.

Her inspiring and historic journey resonated deeply with Indians, he said.

PM Modi’s foreword shed light on the central theme of the trials and tribulations, as well as the celebration of womanhood. He lauded her for her “deeply personal” autobiographical account, and defending “motherhood, national identity and tradition”.

India and Italy are bound by shared civilisational instincts, and joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and embracing modernity, he said.

The original version of the book was written in 2021 before Meloni became the prime minister. In June 2025, the US edition was published with a brief foreword by Donald Trump Jr, the US President’s eldest son.

Her book is peppered with anecdotes about a smear campaign against her because she was a woman, an unmarried mother, and for not shying away from political activity when she was pregnant.

“I’ve never believed that a woman should enter politics, solely to represent women. Politics is for everyone – for the common good…If someone like me, with my privileges, was being told to step aside because I was expecting a baby, what chance did a pregnant young woman have with a temp job in a call centre?…I wanted to prove that children are not a limitation – In fact, they help us overcome limitations,” she said in her book.