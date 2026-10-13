'Jantar Mantar least suited': Kiran Bedi backs its de-notification as protest site; here's why

Why was Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site?

In her post, Bedi said that Jantar Mantar was the "least suited" site for protests due to its location. "Jantar Mantar was least suited to be a protest site in view of its narrow lanes and proximity to sensitive buildings and offices. Besides the iconic Commercial Area of Connaught Place complex."

Kiran Bedi, who is also the former Governor of Puducherry, added that the administration did not correct the wrongs of the past, while adding the Union Home Ministry has notified the Ramlila Ground as one of the three protest sites.

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Bedi added, "Perhaps the change needed a Judicial nudge. Now we need a clear security and functioning plan for Ramlila ground to be stated when according permissions."

During my lifetime of policing the city of Delhi I have seen protest sites shift from PM residence, Teen Murti Marg (Then Mrs Gandhi’s Residence) to roads of Lutyens Delhi, in early 70s to India Gate in 80s, Boat Club to Jantar Mantra as was. Every city does require an open space for democratic expression, which we also call a protest. But forgets to provide for. City planners to please note Jantar mantra was least suited to be a protest site in view of its narrow lanes and proximity to sensitive buildings and offices. Besides the iconic Commerical Area of Connaught place complex I think the administration of that time erred in taking that decision and did not correct all this while. And the consequences are there to see Ramlila grounds and others have been identified by the #MHA. Perhaps the change needed a Judicial nudge. Now we need a clear security and functioning plan for Ramlila ground to be stated when according permissions. @DelhiPolice #CommisionerMCD. @LtGovDelhi #ChiefMinisterDelhi — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 13, 2026

Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site

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Amid a standoff with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over permission to hold a peaceful protest, the Delhi Police on Monday denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations.

They named three alternate sites for such protests - Ramlila Ground (Old Delhi), CBD Ground (East Delhi) and Burari Ground (North Delhi). These three sites are 3 kms, 13.5 kms, and 44 kms away from Jantar Mantar, respectively. The police added that detailed, revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing the organisation of protests and demonstrations at the three new venues would be issued separately.

What government buildings are located near Jantar Mantar?

Some highly sensitive government buildings near Jantar Mantar include Sansad Bhavan (houses both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) as well as Prime Minister's Offices and Residences.

Raisina Hill is also near Jantar Mantar. Raisina Hill houses the seats of critical ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).