Deve Gowda's son-in-law or DK Shivakumar's brother: Who will win the prestige battle in Bangalore Rural?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters and political pundits alike are watching the contest in the Bangalore Rural constituency. The stage is all set for a prestige battle in this Vokkaliga stronghold between Dr CN Manjunath, BJP candidate and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law, as well as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh.

Related Articles

Both Dr Manjunath and DK Suresh are well-revered figures in the Vokkaliga community, making this a nail-biting contest for election watchers. The seat was carved out in 2008 following the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. As part of this delimitation, the Kanakapura constituency was abolished. The Bangalore Rural constituency comprises 8 Assembly segments namely-- Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal (SC), Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, and Channapatna.

A Congress stronghold since 2013

Bangalore Rural has been a Congress stronghold since the 2013 by-elections. In 2013, DK Suresh won by securing around 5.78 lakh votes and a vote share of 54.92 per cent.

He clinched the seat again in the 2014 general polls with more than 6.5 lakh votes and a vote share of 44.85 per cent. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Suresh won the seat by 8.78 lakh votes and a vote share of 54.14 per cent.

Dr Manjunath on contesting against DK Brothers

While the BJP's pick against the Congress' DK Brothers acknowledged that the battle against DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh was a tough one in a recent interview, he sounded an optimistic note on his prospects of winning from the seat. Elaborating further, Dr Manjunath cited electoral arithmetic which, he said, was overwhelmingly tilted in favour of the BJP and JDS combine.

"Certainly, it is a tough battle and it is a political battle. What has happened, if you look at the mathematics of 2019 elections, so, the sitting Member of the Parliament from Congress has won that seat. In 2019, it was JDS supporting Congress and the BJP was contesting solo," he told news agency ANI in an exclusive interaction.

He further said that when the BJP contested alone in the 2019 general elections, they secured around 6.7 lakh votes, which, he believes was a "good number." Further, he said that the BJP-JDS alliance is ahead of the Opposition in terms of arithmetic. He added that the BJP and JDS have a strong base in the Bangalore Rural constituency.

Gratitude factor to work in my favour, says Dr Manjunath

Manjunath, who is also a former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said that there are at least 10-15 cardiac patients that have been treated by his healthcare institute not only in Bangalore Rural but in every village. He added that the gratitude factor among these patients has added momentum to his electoral campaign.

"Not only from this Bangalore Rural constituency at least in every village, there are at least 10-1 cardiac patients which have been treated by us so they have that gratitude factor. It also has given some momentum. Of course, that alone is not going to be a game changer. That alone is not going to take me to victory post. But certainly, the party strength is good... Narendra Modi's charisma is there," the cardiologist, respected widely for his calm demeanor, said.

Congress' all-out approach to win Bangalore Rural

The Congress has gone all guns blazing with the Deputy CM taking over the campaign for his brother DK Suresh's third term as MP. Shivakumar has faced the heat for his alleged threats to voters to support his brother. The Deputy CM of Karnataka is facing an FIR for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to this.

DK Shivakumar threatens apartment residents in Bangalore South, Rajarajeshwarinagar

Around a week back, Shivakumar was seen asking apartment residents in Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies to vote for Suresh in lieu of Cauvery water supply, handing of civic amenity (CA) sites and occupancy certificates.

"This is an honest straight question to you. I have come for a business deal. You want a civic amenity (CA) site handed over to you and supply of Cauvery water. If I get these done, what will you give me? I believe in sharing and caring. Share your confidence in me and I will care for your problems. I also saw the booth results where you voted. You have not voted for any candidate!” Shivakumar can be heard said in the video.

Another video featured Shivakumar threatening apartment residents that they will not get occupancy certificates if they don't vote for his brother.