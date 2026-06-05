Karnataka's 13-member cabinet gets portfolios: Who got what in DK Shivkumar's govt; Check full list

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has wasted little time after the swearing-in ceremony. The 13-member Cabinet that took oath on June 3 has been assigned its portfolios, with Shivakumar keeping the most consequential departments close to himself, finance, cabinet affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, and all unallocated portfolios.

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The allocation, notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, has distributed responsibilities across a mix of veterans who have carried portfolios over from the previous Siddaramaiah government and new entrants assigned fresh charges.

The full portfolio breakdown

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been entrusted with revenue and sports. Priyank Kharge, who handled IT and biotechnology under Siddaramaiah, now adds the home ministry to his charge, excluding intelligence, which stays with the Chief Minister. He also retains IT, BT, and e-governance.

Among those continuing with departments they held previously, KJ George stays in energy and picks up tourism. MB Patil retains large and medium industries and infrastructure development. Satish Jarkiholi continues as public works minister, KH Muniyappa holds food and civil supplies and consumer affairs, and Sharan Prakash Patil continues with medical education, now also holding skill development.

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Krishna Byre Gowda has been assigned the substantial Bengaluru urban development portfolio under the Greater Bengaluru Authority framework, covering the city's five corporations, BWSSB, and BMRCL. Ramalinga Reddy has been given major and medium irrigation. Bairathi Suresh heads transport, UT Khader, who served as health minister between 2013 and 2018 and as Assembly Speaker until May 2026, returns to health and family welfare. Eshwar Khandre takes rural development and panchayat raj.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, an MLC, has been given urban development, covering the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, KUIDFC, and all urban development authorities and local planning authorities, excluding BDA, BMRDA, and the GBA commissionerate.

Dissatisfaction behind the scenes

The portfolio allocation did not go smoothly. Congress sources said the announcement was delayed by dissatisfaction among certain ministers over the departments they were offered.

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Ramalinga Reddy, the MLA from Bengaluru's BTM Layout, had been keen on the Bengaluru development portfolio, a charge Shivakumar was reportedly set on giving to Krishna Byre Gowda, the MLA from Byatarayanapura. Reddy is said to have reminded both Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah of an assurance made in 2023 that he would be considered for the portfolio in a future reshuffle. Sources said he openly expressed his displeasure.

Shivakumar, however, said he had followed all instructions from the Congress leadership in finalising the distribution.

Complete portfolio list

DK Shivakumar (CM): Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, all unallocated portfolios

Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, all unallocated portfolios G Parameshwara (Dy CM): Revenue, Sports

Revenue, Sports KH Muniyappa: Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs

Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs KJ George: Energy, Tourism

Energy, Tourism MB Patil: Large and Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development

Large and Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development Ramalinga Reddy: Major and Medium Irrigation

Major and Medium Irrigation Satish Jarkiholi: Public Works

Public Works Krishna Byre Gowda: Greater Bengaluru Development (GBA, five city corporations, BWSSB, BMRCL)

Greater Bengaluru Development (GBA, five city corporations, BWSSB, BMRCL) Priyank Kharge: Home (excl. intelligence), IT and BT, E-Governance

Home (excl. intelligence), IT and BT, E-Governance UT Khader: Health and Family Welfare

Health and Family Welfare Eshwar Khandre: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Yathindra Siddaramaiah: Urban Development (KUWSDB, KUIDFC, all UDAs and LPAs, excl. BDA, BMRDA, GBA commissionerate)

Urban Development (KUWSDB, KUIDFC, all UDAs and LPAs, excl. BDA, BMRDA, GBA commissionerate) Byrathi Suresh: Transport

Transport Sharan Prakash Patil: Medical Education and Skill Development

(With inputs from PTI)