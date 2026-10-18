Kolkata puja pandal stampede: CM announces ₹25 lakh compensation, govt job for each victim’s family

For those injured, the state government will provide ₹5 lakh each and bear the entire cost of their medical treatment. The chief minister said the injured would be free to choose their hospital for treatment.

The Prime Minister has announced that each relative of those who lost their lives in the stampede in Kolkata will be provided with a one-time financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Each of the injured will be given financial assistance of ₹50,000.

Advertisement

কলকাতায় পদপিষ্ট হয়ে যাঁরা প্রাণ হারিয়েছেন, তাঁদের প্রত্যেকের নিকটাত্মীয়কে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জাতীয় ত্রাণ তহবিল (PMNRF) থেকে ২ লক্ষ টাকা এককালীন আর্থিক সহায়তা দেওয়ার কথা ঘোষণা করেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী। আহতদের প্রত্যেককে ৫০,০০০ টাকা করে আর্থিক সহায়তা দেওয়া হবে। — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026

SIT to probe stampede

The government will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge to investigate the incident and establish accountability. Adhikari said the step was being taken to ensure a fair investigation into the tragedy.

A separate high-level committee will inspect major Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal. It will review crowd-management arrangements, exit routes, lighting and structural safety, according to the chief minister’s announcement.

MUST READ: Saptami chaos: Stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal leaves several dead, many injured

Advertisement

The state has also activated a toll-free helpline — 1800-345-5678 — for people seeking information about those affected by the stampede.

Adhikari said the government was making every possible effort to assist affected families and that he had personally met relatives of the deceased.

What Happened

The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata during evening celebrations. Reports said a sudden crowd surge, compounded by rain and confusion around exit routes, triggered the deadly stampede.

At least 19 people died and 25 others were injured in the crowd surge at the pandal on Maha Saptami evening, amid heavy rain.

DON'T MISS: Durga Puja 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists roads to avoid from October 16-20

The announcement came as the state grappled with the aftermath of one of the deadliest crowd-related disasters during this year’s Durga Puja festivities. The government has said it will take further steps based on the findings of the judicially supervised probe.