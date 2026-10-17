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Saptami chaos: Stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal leaves several dead, many injured

Saptami chaos: Stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal leaves several dead, many injured

The incident took place at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saptami evening. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal reached Calcutta Medical College Hospital amid reports of several people being injured in the incident.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 10:52 PM IST
Saptami chaos: Stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal leaves several dead, many injuredAs heavy rain lashed the area, the crowd waiting in long queues rushed forward simultaneously to seek shelter inside the pandal premises.

A festive celebration turned into a tragedy in Kolkata after a section of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal collapsed under the pressure of a massive crowd, triggering a stampede-like situation that resulted in fatalities and multiple injuries.

A sudden downpour combined with a massive holiday crowd triggered a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saptami evening, leaving At least 17 people were killed and around 40 injured.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, "The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

The incident unfolded as thousands of revellers gathered outside the marquee, famous this year for its 360-degree theme titled Arob ("Beyond Sound"). As heavy rain lashed the area, the crowd waiting in long queues rushed forward simultaneously to seek shelter inside the pandal premises.

The abrupt movement caused several visitors to trip and fall on the slick road surface, initiating a chain reaction of panic and crushing momentum among the dense gathering.

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"...The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area....My daughter and grand daughter is hospitalised...", an eyewitness told IANS.

Senior officials from the Kolkata Police Commissionerate immediately rushed to the scene to restore order and cordoned off the area. Police halted all further entry into the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal to clear the access roads and ease congestion, while puja organisers reportedly helped manage the situation and assist those affected.

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The injured were evacuated from the spot and taken to Calcutta Medical College Hospital for treatment. Emergency responders and police personnel evacuated the injured individuals to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Hospital authorities confirmed that dozens were treated for suffocation, minor fractures, and traumatic distress, with at least one person reported to be in critical condition.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal reached Calcutta Medical College Hospital.

Heavy police deployments remain in place around North Kolkata to manage the evening traffic and prevent further overcrowding across major pandals.

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and sadness over the incident in a post on social media. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal," she said.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and wished strength and courage to their families during the difficult time.

The West Bengal government has launched a toll-free helpline following the incident. People seeking information related to the accident can call 18003455678, according to IANS. Disaster management personnel have also been deployed at the site.

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 10:41 PM IST
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