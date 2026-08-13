'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 15: Tom Holland, Zendaya-led actioner nears ₹525 crore in India

The Tom Holland-led superhero film opened strongly and maintained momentum through its first week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected ₹334.75 crore net in its first week. Its second week added another ₹103.35 crore, taking the two-week total to more than ₹438 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

READ THIS: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' movie Twitter review: 'Best-looking Spider-Man movie ever,' say fans on Tom Holland-Zendaya film

The movie recorded its biggest day on the first Sunday, when it collected ₹77.75 crore net, while the opening day itself brought in ₹60.60 crore. The second weekend also helped the film maintain its momentum, with ₹31 crore on Day 10 and ₹34.70 crore on Day 11.

Day 15 shows strong occupancy

Advertisement

Although Thursday's collection is still being updated, the film had recorded an overall occupancy of 57.8% across its Day 15 shows at the time of Sacnilk's update. The Hindi version accounted for ₹0.04 crore of the live collection, while the English version contributed ₹0.06 crore.

With the final Day 15 figures still awaited, the film's ₹438.10 crore net India total places it among the biggest-performing Hollywood releases in the country. Sacnilk had earlier reported that the film crossed ₹496 crore gross during its second weekend, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India at that stage.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the lead role. The cast also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal. Mark Ruffalo is also part of the wider cast as Bruce Banner/Hulk, while Bernthal returns as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers serving as writers. The movie is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film starring Holland and follows Spider-Man: No Way Home.

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man' Box Office Day 13: 'Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film in India; swings past 'Avatar'

About the Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a forgotten Peter Parker who lives alone while continuing his life as Spider-Man. As pressure builds, Peter faces a dangerous change in his abilities and a powerful new threat. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes and was released theatrically in India on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.