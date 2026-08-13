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Sensex, Nifty open lower; UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank top losers 

Sensex, Nifty open lower; UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank top losers 

Sensex fell 180 pts to 77785 and Nifty slipped 95 pts to 24,488. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 492.25 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:40 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower; UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank top losers UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Infosys were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.62%.

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday amid mixed global cues. In Asia, Hang Seng was up 18 pts, and Nikkei zoomed 1216 pts. Overnight US market closed on a flat note.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 180 pts to 77785 and Nifty slipped 95 pts to 24,488. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 492.25 lakh crore.

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Stocks such as IndiGo, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and L&T were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.42%.

UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Infosys were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.62%.

Meanwhile, brent crude oil prices were trading below the $90 per barrel mark. It stood at $88.53 per barrel on Thursday.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The market is likely to continue along the consolidation phase and sideways movements in the near-term. The tailwind for the market is the strong fundamentals coming from robust growth and earnings momentum which , in turn, is getting support from sustained liquidity flows from domestic investors. The main headwind continues to be the elevated crude prices and the uncertainty regarding the crude price trends."

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Previous session 

Benchmark indices closed lower on August 12, 2026, marking the second session of losses. Sensex closed down 187.90 points (-0.24%) at 77,966.35, while the Nifty 50 settled 35.75 points (-0.15%) lower at 24,435.95.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:40 AM IST
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