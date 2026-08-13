Sensex, Nifty open lower; UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank top losers 

Stocks such as IndiGo, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and L&T were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.42%.

UltraTech Cement, Titan, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Infosys were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.62%.

Meanwhile, brent crude oil prices were trading below the $90 per barrel mark. It stood at $88.53 per barrel on Thursday.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The market is likely to continue along the consolidation phase and sideways movements in the near-term. The tailwind for the market is the strong fundamentals coming from robust growth and earnings momentum which , in turn, is getting support from sustained liquidity flows from domestic investors. The main headwind continues to be the elevated crude prices and the uncertainty regarding the crude price trends."

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Previous session

Benchmark indices closed lower on August 12, 2026, marking the second session of losses. Sensex closed down 187.90 points (-0.24%) at 77,966.35, while the Nifty 50 settled 35.75 points (-0.15%) lower at 24,435.95.