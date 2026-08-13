MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, Groww, Laurus Labs, Lenskart shares in; Astral, SBI Cards out

The changes will be implemented after the close of trading on August 31, 2026, and will take effect on September 1.

Reliance Industries Ltd is set for a reduction in its weighting as an increase in founder stake has reduced its free float, Bloomberg reported. The MSCI Small Cap Index will see 13 additions and 19 exclusions for India, while India's index weight will increase to 22.2 per cent from 22 per cent. MSCI has also raised the weightings of several Adani Group companies.

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Following the latest rejig, the number of Indian constituents in the key MSCI index will rise to 166 from 165. India's weight in the MSCI Global Standard Index will also increase to 11.9 per cent from 11.8 per cent, Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research said.

Indian stocks are expected to receive net passive inflows of about $1 billion following the MSCI rebalancing, Nuvama estimated. The inflows are expected to come from exchange-traded funds and other passive investors that track MSCI benchmarks.

Nuvama estimated potential inflows of about $598 million for Laurus Labs, $352 million for Lenskart, $310 million for Adani Energy Solutions and $256 million for Groww, Bloomberg reported.