Lakshadweep recorded lowest air traffic in 8 years during April-November 2023: Report

Lakshadweep, the Indian island that came to the spotlight following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, received the lowest number of flights in eight years during the April-November 2023, The Hindustan Times reported citing data from the Airports Authority of India. Lakshadweep has 36 islands but it has only one operational airport on the Agatti island.

From April to November 2023, this island received the lowest number of flights in eight years. During this period, there were 1,080 flight movements, compared to 1,482 in the same period in 2022, and 1,202 in 2021. The trend is similar in earlier years, except in 2020 when travel and tourism were disrupted, the report said.

Following PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and subsequent tensions with Male, Indians have expressed interest in exploring the country's local islands instead of visiting Maldives, which is popular for its beaches. However, many have also pointed to connectivity and accommodation issues in Lakshadweep.

As tourist arrivals are expected to increase in the coming days, the central government is planning to develop a new airport at Minicoy Islands where it would operate both military and civilian aircraft. "The plan is to have a dual-purpose airfield that would be capable of operating both fighter jets, other military planes, and commercial aircraft," government sources told India Today.

The planned airfield will be strategically important for India as it can be used as a base to keep an eye on the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean region where piracy and anti-social activities are on the rise.

The Indian Coast Guard was the first force under the Defence Ministry to suggest the development of an airstrip in the Minicoy Islands. As per the present proposal, the Indian Air Force will take the lead in running operations from Minicoy.

Also, Tata Group is developing two Taj resorts on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat and they are expected to open in 2026.