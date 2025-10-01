Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain alert in Odisha, Kolkata

Several districts of Odisha have been placed on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall over the next few days due to a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD bulletin on Wednesday said a "well-marked low-pressure area" currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 2.

"Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is likely to intensify further into a deep depression and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during early morning of October 3," the statement said.

In Odisha, all district collectors have been asked to keep men and machinery ready to deal with waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, and other related activities, officials said.

The IMD issued an alert for light to moderate rainfall across 25 of the state’s 30 districts and isolated heavy rain of 7 cm to 11 cm in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur for Wednesday. On October 2, all 30 districts are likely to experience rainfall, with moderate rainfall of 7 cm to 20 cm in isolated areas of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, and 7 cm to 11 cm in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from October 1 to October 4.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also activated early preparedness measures following the IMD warning. Mayor Firhad Hakim said the civic body had deployed 176 field workers across the city to monitor and manage waterlogging. "Last week's heavy downpour inundated the city causing widespread inconvenience to residents. This time we are well prepared and have taken all possible measures to prevent waterlogging," he said.

The KMC has also assigned a special task force of 20 workers to two critical underpasses, Kankurgachi and Ultadanga, to prevent water accumulation. “Our primary focus is to ensure that water is drained as quickly as possible to minimise disruptions," Hakim added. The city's 86 pumping stations will remain operational, with an additional 406 temporary pumps deployed in waterlogging-prone areas to expedite drainage.

An official of KMC's drainage department noted that the system can handle rainfall of up to 20-22 mm per hour. "However, any rainfall exceeding this threshold will lead to water accumulation. We are monitoring the situation closely, learning from past incidents, and adjusting our response accordingly," he said.

The IMD also forecast that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over East Central Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are likely over West Bengal on October 1.

(With inputs from PTI)




