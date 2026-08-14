New FD rates: DCB Bank offers 7.50%, Union Bank 6.55%, Indian Bank 6.65% — check latest schemes

Union Bank of India revised its FD rates with effect from August 4, 2026. The bank currently offers interest rates ranging from 2.70% to 6.55% on deposits with tenures from seven days to 10 years.

For general customers, the highest rate of 6.55% is available on the 555-day tenure. The bank also offers 6.50% on a 444-day deposit and 6.25% on 400 days and 401-443 days.

Union Bank FD tenure Interest rate

7-14 days 2.70%

91-120 days 4.30%

181-270 days 5.40%

1 year to 399 days 6.20%

400 days 6.25%

444 days 6.50%

555 days 6.55%

998 days to 3 years 6.10%

Above 3 years to 10 years 6.00%

MUST READ: FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?

DCB Bank FD rates

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DCB Bank has revised its rates from August 4, 2026, offering general customers between 3.75% and 7.50%. Its highest general-customer rate of 7.50% is available on deposits of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to less than 35 months, and 60 months to 61 months.

For senior citizens aged 60 to below 70 years, the highest rate on these tenures is 8.00%. For customers aged 70 years and above, categorised as Senior Citizens Plus, the rate rises to 8.05%.

DCB Bank tenure General Senior citizen 70+

12-15 months 6.90% 7.15% 7.15%

15-16 months 7.10% 7.60% 7.60%

24-25 months 7.50% 8.00% 8.05%

34-35 months 7.50% 8.00% 8.05%

60-61 months 7.50% 8.00% 8.05%

Indian Bank FD rates

Indian Bank’s revised rates are also effective from August 4, 2026. General customers can earn between 2.80% and 6.60% across regular and special deposits.

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Its IND GROW 555-day deposit offers 6.65% to the public, while senior citizens get 7.15% and super senior citizens 7.40%. The IND Prosper 777-day deposit offers 6.60% to the public.

MUST READ: 8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?

Indian Bank special FD Public Senior citizen Super senior

IND Supreme 2.0 – 300 days 6.20% 6.70% 6.95%

IND GROW – 555 days 6.65% 7.15% 7.40%

IND Prosper – 777 days 6.60% 7.10% 7.35%

For savers comparing these three banks, DCB Bank currently offers the highest headline FD rate for general customers at 7.50%, while its 70+ category can earn up to 8.05% on specified tenures. Union Bank’s top rate is 6.55%, while Indian Bank’s highest rate among the listed special deposits is 6.65%.