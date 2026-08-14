Who are Noel Tata’s children, what roles do they hold in Tata Group

As the succession process gathers pace, all eyes are now on Noel Tata and his children, and whether his growing influence could pave the way for a bigger role for the family’s next generation in the Tata Group.

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Meet Noel Tata’s three children

Noel Tata has three children - Leah, Maya and Neville Tata. While none of them currently occupies the top leadership position at Tata Sons, all three have established themselves within different parts of the Tata ecosystem, spanning hospitality, retail, digital commerce and Tata Trusts.

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Leah Tata: The hospitality face of the next generation

Leah Tata has built her professional career in the hospitality business. She is associated with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the Tata Group company behind the Taj portfolio, and serves as Vice President and Brand Leader of Gateway Hotels & Resorts.

Her role places her in one of the Tata Group's most important consumer-facing businesses. Gateway is being positioned as a growing hospitality brand, giving Leah exposure to hotel operations, brand building and expansion. Her career trajectory indicates that the next generation is being given operating responsibilities rather than simply family titles.

Leah's Tata connection also extends to the group's philanthropic institutions. Tata Trusts' current records list her as a trustee across entities including the Tata Social Welfare Trust, JN Tata Endowment and Tata Education Trust.

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Maya Tata: The digital and fashion retail connection

Maya Tata, the youngest sibling, is emerging in the group's retail and digital businesses. She is associated with Trent, the Tata company behind brands such as Westside, and in July 2026, reports said she was preparing to take charge of Westside's e-commerce marketing function as the brand looks to accelerate online growth and international expansion.

Her focus on e-commerce gives Maya a role in an increasingly important part of Tata's consumer business - digital retail. Westside has been expanding its physical store network while also looking at overseas opportunities, including its UAE presence.

Maya is also gaining exposure to Tata's philanthropic governance. Tata Trusts records list her as a trustee of the JN Tata Endowment, Tata Education Trust, RD Tata Trust and The JRD and Thelma J Tata Trust, among others.

ALSO READ: Tata Sons Chairman succession: How will N Chandrasekaran’s successor be selected?

Neville Tata: The retail operator

Neville Tata has taken the most visible operating role among the three siblings. He joined Trent in 2016 and has worked across its retail businesses, including Zudio. In August 2024, he was appointed head of Star Bazaar, Trent's hypermarket business, marking a more direct leadership role for the next generation of the Tata family.

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His challenge is significant: Star Bazaar operates in India's highly competitive organised grocery and hypermarket market, where Tata is competing with major players including Reliance Retail and DMart.

Neville's responsibilities also extend beyond corporate operations. In November 2025, Tata Trusts announced his appointment as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for a three-year term. Current Tata Trusts records also list him across several other trust entities.