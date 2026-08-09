Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Best smartphones under ₹40,000 with massive discounts

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026 is here, bringing some of the biggest smartphone discounts of the year. The sale officially begins on August 8, while Flipkart Plus, Black members, and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders get early access from August 7. Buyers can avail up to 10% instant discount on select bank cards, attractive exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI options, and limited-time price cuts across premium and mid-range smartphones.

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If you're planning to buy a smartphone under ₹40,000, this sale offers several compelling options from Nothing, Samsung, Motorola, Google, Realme, Poco, and Oppo.