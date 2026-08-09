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Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Best smartphones under ₹40,000 with massive discounts

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Best smartphones under ₹40,000 with massive discounts

If you're planning to buy a smartphone under ₹40,000, this sale offers several compelling options from Nothing, Samsung, Motorola, Google, Realme, Poco, and Oppo

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 8:35 AM IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Best smartphones under ₹40,000 with massive discountsFlipkart Freedom Sale 2026 is here

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026 is here, bringing some of the biggest smartphone discounts of the year. The sale officially begins on August 8, while Flipkart Plus, Black members, and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders get early access from August 7. Buyers can avail up to 10% instant discount on select bank cards, attractive exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI options, and limited-time price cuts across premium and mid-range smartphones.

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If you're planning to buy a smartphone under ₹40,000, this sale offers several compelling options from Nothing, Samsung, Motorola, Google, Realme, Poco, and Oppo.

READ THIS: Amazon vs Flipkart sale: Biggest deals revealed, but these offers need a closer look

1. Nothing Phone (4a)

Effective Sale Price: ₹37,999

Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP Periscope + 8MP Ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,400mAh
  • Charging: 65W fast charging
  • OS: Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16

2. Nothing Phone (4b)

Effective Sale Price: ₹30,999

Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
  • Rear Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP Ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: Fast charging
  • OS: Nothing OS 4.1 (Android 16)

3. Google Pixel 9a

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Expected Sale Price: Around ₹39,999 (with offers)

Specifications

  • 6.3-inch OLED Actua display
  • Google Tensor processor
  • 48MP + 13MP dual rear camera
  • 13MP selfie camera
  • 5,100mAh battery
  • Seven years of Android updates

DON'T MISS: Get iPhone 17 Pro at under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart ahead of Freedom sale: Here’s how

4. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Sale Price: Around ₹36,999

  • Specifications
  • 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Exynos processor
  • 50MP OIS triple camera
  • 12MP selfie camera
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 45W fast charging

5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Sale Price: Around ₹28,999

Specifications

  • 6.7-inch pOLED 144Hz display
  • Snapdragon processor
  • 50MP OIS dual camera
  • 5,500mAh battery
  • 68W TurboPower charging

6. Realme GT 7T

Sale Price: Around ₹36,999

Specifications

  • 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display
  • MediaTek Dimensity flagship chipset
  • 50MP Sony primary camera
  • 7,000mAh battery
  • 120W fast charging

7. Poco X8 Pro

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Sale Price: Around ₹33,999

Specifications

  • 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display
  • MediaTek Dimensity processor
  • 50MP OIS camera
  • 6,000mAh battery
  • 90W fast charging

ALSO READ: Get Netflix plan every month at no added cost? Flipkart Plus has a new perk but it comes with conditions

8. Oppo Reno 14

Sale Price: Around ₹36,999

Specifications

  • AMOLED 120Hz display
  • MediaTek Dimensity chipset
  • 50MP AI camera
  • 5,600mAh battery
  • 80W SUPERVOOC charging

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 8:35 AM IST
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