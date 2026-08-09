Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Best smartphones under ₹40,000 with massive discounts

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1. Nothing Phone (4a)
Effective Sale Price: ₹37,999
Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP Periscope + 8MP Ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5,400mAh
- Charging: 65W fast charging
- OS: Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16
2. Nothing Phone (4b)
Effective Sale Price: ₹30,999
Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
- Rear Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP Ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: Fast charging
- OS: Nothing OS 4.1 (Android 16)
3. Google Pixel 9a
Expected Sale Price: Around ₹39,999 (with offers)
Specifications
- 6.3-inch OLED Actua display
- Google Tensor processor
- 48MP + 13MP dual rear camera
- 13MP selfie camera
- 5,100mAh battery
- Seven years of Android updates
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4. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Sale Price: Around ₹36,999
- Specifications
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Exynos processor
- 50MP OIS triple camera
- 12MP selfie camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Sale Price: Around ₹28,999
Specifications
- 6.7-inch pOLED 144Hz display
- Snapdragon processor
- 50MP OIS dual camera
- 5,500mAh battery
- 68W TurboPower charging
6. Realme GT 7T
Sale Price: Around ₹36,999
Specifications
- 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display
- MediaTek Dimensity flagship chipset
- 50MP Sony primary camera
- 7,000mAh battery
- 120W fast charging
7. Poco X8 Pro
Sale Price: Around ₹33,999
Specifications
- 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display
- MediaTek Dimensity processor
- 50MP OIS camera
- 6,000mAh battery
- 90W fast charging
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8. Oppo Reno 14
Sale Price: Around ₹36,999
Specifications
- AMOLED 120Hz display
- MediaTek Dimensity chipset
- 50MP AI camera
- 5,600mAh battery
- 80W SUPERVOOC charging