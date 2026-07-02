LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Prices of LPG, CNG and PNG have largely remained unchanged for July 2026, except for commercial LPG rates which have been cut from July 1. Indian Oil reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for the first time in 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities.

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However, the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged. PNG and CNG rates, last raised in May, also remained steady.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 2

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 2

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Advertisement Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate

CNG prices across major cities on July 2

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 2

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida Advertisement 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

The government stated that full supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained nationwide despite the West Asia conflict, which is now nearing an end. Commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after easing supply concerns.

The price cut followed the government’s restoration of LPG supplies to commercial consumers to pre-crisis levels last week. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said there were no dryouts at LPG distributorships, online bookings had risen to 98 per cent, and 100 per cent supply was maintained for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG across the country. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn due to improved domestic production and expected imported LPG cargoes.

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Bulk LPG supplies, suspended at the start of the crisis, have partially resumed at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. To protect household consumption, commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and industrial users were initially halted and diverted to domestic consumers.

Supplies were later restored in phases to about 70 per cent of normal levels, though some sectors faced curbs of up to 50 per cent amid import concerns.

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It is not only commercial LPG prices, aviation turbine fuel prices were also cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate to ₹110 per litre. This is the first reduction since the crisis pushed jet fuel rates to a record high and is expected to ease costs for airlines operating domestic and international routes.

