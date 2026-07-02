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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: It is not only commercial LPG prices, aviation turbine fuel prices were also cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026 8:12 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG rates on July 2: Check prices across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Prices of LPG, CNG and PNG have largely remained unchanged for July 2026, except for commercial LPG rates which have been cut from July 1. Indian Oil reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for the first time in 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. 

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However, the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged. PNG and CNG rates, last raised in May, also remained steady.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 2

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 2

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

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Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

DON'T MISS THIS | Major relief! Price of 19 kg LPG cylinder cut by ₹183.50; check new rate

CNG prices across major cities on July 2

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 97

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 2

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

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49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The government stated that full supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG is being maintained nationwide despite the West Asia conflict, which is now nearing an end. Commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses have been restored to pre-crisis levels after easing supply concerns.

The price cut followed the government’s restoration of LPG supplies to commercial consumers to pre-crisis levels last week. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said there were no dryouts at LPG distributorships, online bookings had risen to 98 per cent, and 100 per cent supply was maintained for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG across the country. Restrictions on commercial LPG supplies were withdrawn due to improved domestic production and expected imported LPG cargoes.

MUST READ | Commercial LPG, petrol, diesel, ATF cheaper from July 1: Fuel prices fall across sectors

Bulk LPG supplies, suspended at the start of the crisis, have partially resumed at 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. To protect household consumption, commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and industrial users were initially halted and diverted to domestic consumers. 

Supplies were later restored in phases to about 70 per cent of normal levels, though some sectors faced curbs of up to 50 per cent amid import concerns.

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It is not only commercial LPG prices, aviation turbine fuel prices were also cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday, bringing the Delhi rate to ₹110 per litre. This is the first reduction since the crisis pushed jet fuel rates to a record high and is expected to ease costs for airlines operating domestic and international routes.
 

Published on: Jul 2, 2026 8:12 AM IST
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