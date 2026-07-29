How digital gift cards are becoming part of employee financial wellness

Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder of AdvantageClub.ai, believes financial wellness extends beyond investments and retirement planning.

"Financial wellness is often viewed through the lens of investments, retirement planning, or insurance. Those are all important, but they're only part of the story," Deorah said.

"For most employees, financial well-being is shaped by everyday decisions—how they manage monthly expenses, where they spend, and how much value they get from the benefits their employer provides. Helping employees make those everyday decisions easier is becoming an important part of modern financial wellness."

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According to Deorah, digital gift cards are increasingly helping employees maximize the value of workplace benefits by giving them the freedom to spend rewards where they matter most.

Recognition with greater flexibility

Unlike conventional rewards where employers choose the benefit, digital gift cards allow employees to decide how to use them. Some may spend them on groceries or healthcare, while others may prefer travel, dining, fuel, shopping or entertainment.

"The recognition is the same, but the value feels different because employees decide how they want to use it," Deorah said.

This flexibility has also transformed employee recognition. Rather than restricting rewards to annual events or festive seasons, organizations are increasingly recognizing employees throughout the year for strong performance, work anniversaries, referrals, learning milestones and everyday contributions.

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The result is more frequent and timely recognition, which employees perceive as both useful and relevant.

"We've found that when recognition gives employees real choice, participation naturally increases. Employees don't see it as another HR initiative. They see it as something that is genuinely useful," Deorah added.

A complement to salaries and traditional benefits

Industry experts say digital gift cards are increasingly being positioned alongside tax-efficient benefits, insurance and other employee perks as part of broader financial wellness programmes. For employers, they are relatively easy to administer and scale without increasing fixed salary costs. For employees, they provide immediate purchasing power that can be used for products and services they genuinely need.

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Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, said organizations are realizing that financial wellness is no longer defined solely by salaries or bonuses.

"Employee financial wellness isn't just about salaries, bonuses or insurance benefits anymore. Organizations are seeing that even a small, well-timed financial nudge can really shift employee mood in a positive way," Saraf said.

He noted that digital gift cards offer employees the flexibility to choose what they need most, whether it is groceries, fuel, healthcare products, dining or online shopping.

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"Instead of a rigid reward, these cards function more like guidance, so people can decide how to spend depending on their current situation. It becomes a practical support layer for overall financial wellbeing. Because employees get to choose, they often feel trusted and appreciated rather than boxed in by predefined perks," he said.

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Immediate support when it matters

Another advantage of digital gift cards is the speed with which they can be delivered. Unlike reimbursements or payroll adjustments, digital rewards can be sent instantly after an achievement, during festivals or when employees need support during challenging times.

"Because the reward shows up right away, people can spend it when it matters most, without waiting for reimbursements or the next payroll run," Saraf said.

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He added that quick access to purchasing power can help reduce day-to-day financial stress while making recognition feel more tangible. For employers, the approach can improve employee satisfaction, strengthen engagement and contribute to a more positive workplace experience.

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As organizations continue to expand the definition of employee financial wellness, digital gift cards are evolving from occasional festive giveaways into a meaningful workplace benefit. While they are not a replacement for competitive salaries or long-term financial planning, experts say they offer employees greater flexibility, immediate value and the freedom to make spending decisions that best suit their individual financial needs.

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