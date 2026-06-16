LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over rising LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to affect Indian households as energy costs due to the West Asia conflict. However, the government has said that it is working to strengthen fuel reserves as well as diversify supply sources.

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders, domestic LPG cylinders, and CNG have been increased multiple times.

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However, industry sources say the latest increase in domestic LPG prices only partly covers losses on household cylinder sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about ₹703 on each LPG cylinder sold. The government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 due to international price surges linked to the war in West Asia.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 16

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

India’s LPG import costs are linked to the Saudi Contract Price, which has risen by around 46 per cent since February due to supply disruptions in the Gulf region. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1.

The plight of the common man is not lost on the government either. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the increase was unavoidable because of the global situation. He mentioned that LPG sources were limited and referred to difficulties in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long trans-shipment times.

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Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on the other hand, said there was no shortage of energy in the country. He added that the supply situation of crude oil, LPG and natural gas was quite comfortable. Daily LPG consumption stood at 80,000 metric tonnes, while domestic production, which used to be 32,000 MT, had increased to 54,000 MT, reducing dependence on imports. He also said LPG connection holders were being asked to shift to piped gas and that there was a maximum stock of LPG equivalent to 75-80 days.