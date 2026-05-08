LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 8: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Despite the US saying that the ceasefire is in place, the US and Iran exchanged fire, yet again raising concerns about the situation at Hormuz and pricing of LPG, CNG and PNG.

Iran said the situation returned to normal, while the US stated it did not want to escalate the conflict. Iran's military claimed the US targeted two ships entering the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes on Iranian territory. The US military said it fired in response to Iranian attacks. "They trifled with us today. We blew them away," said Donald Trump.

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This comes after Trump had said Operation Epic Fury was over and that Project Freedom, launched to rescue stranded ships from the Strait of Hormuz, had been paused to see if a peace deal with Iran would be formalised.

The new hostilities in the light of these developments make the situation all the more uncertain for countries like India that import a significant amount of their energy needs through the strait.

Amid this supply disruption, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was increased by Rs 993 to Rs 3,071.50 from Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly rise. Prices of domestic LPG cylinders, however, remained unchanged.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 8

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 8

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 8

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The supply squeeze has also influenced the government's push to stop households from holding both a PNG connection and a subsidised domestic LPG connection. A government order issued in late March made it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers were also barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. The order stated that LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

MUST READ | LPG rule change: Govt enforces 'One Household, One Connection' rule; Here's what you need to do now

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Authorities explained that homes with both PNG and LPG connections could be flagged, especially in Delhi and other cities where piped gas is already available. The aim is to curb black-marketing of subsidised LPG and ensure that limited supplies reach households that genuinely need them. Under the amended rules, holding both connections for the same dwelling is treated as a prohibited activity. The government is tightening enforcement of the one household, one connection rule and asking homes with PNG access to shift fully to piped gas and surrender domestic LPG connections.

