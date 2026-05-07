LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, May 7: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The US said Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28 with attacks on Iran, had concluded after 66 days. US President Donald Trump also said Project Freedom, launched to rescue stranded ships from the Strait of Hormuz, had been paused to see whether a peace deal between the US and Iran would be formalised. Meanwhile, Iran stated that it is reviewing the US proposal to end the war. The Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran said it is prepared to offer maritime, technical, and medical support services to commercial vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

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While these appear to be positive developments towards a peace deal, the uncertainty clearly remains. Trump had also said that despite the pause of Project Freedom the blockade still continued. Concerns for countries such as India that import a large share of their energy needs still persist.

Against this backdrop of supply disruption, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 993 to Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi from Friday, marking the third consecutive monthly increase, while domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 7

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 7

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The supply squeeze has also fed into the government’s push to stop households from holding both a PNG connection and a subsidised domestic LPG connection. A government order issued in late March made it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers were also barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. The order said LPG supply would stop after three months if a household did not switch to PNG despite its availability.

DON'T MISS | LPG rule change: Govt enforces 'One Household, One Connection' rule; Here's what you need to do now

Explaining the enforcement drive, authorities said homes with both PNG and LPG connections could be flagged, especially in Delhi and other cities where piped gas is already available. The stated aim is to curb black-marketing of subsidised LPG and ensure that limited supplies reach households that genuinely need them. Under the amended rules, holding both connections for the same dwelling is being treated as a prohibited activity.

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The government has tightened enforcement of the one household, one connection rule, asking homes with PNG access to shift fully to piped gas and surrender domestic LPG connections.

