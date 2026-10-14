LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Advertisement Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 14

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Advertisement Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 14

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

As the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continues to escalate, the Saudi-led coalition has reported a fresh wave of Houthi missile attacks. It comes after the rebel group claimed an oil facility in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa was hit.

Oil prices rose Wednesday as traders weighed supply risks from fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against the prospect of increased Russian diesel exports, Reuters reported.

The rise came after an attack targeted an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, causing a limited fire but no injuries, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry.

Oil markets are also facing uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran is deploying new tactics to target vessels in the waterway in an effort to keep oil prices high and influence the US midterm elections.

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The decision was taken at the highest levels of Iran's leadership, the officials said, adding Tehran would expand operations beyond the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman and waters farther afield. Maritime analysis suggested this may already be happening, with ships targeted off Qatar and the UAE.