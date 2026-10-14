LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels
Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 14
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 14
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 14
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
98
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
99.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
99.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 14
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
US-Iran war update
As the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continues to escalate, the Saudi-led coalition has reported a fresh wave of Houthi missile attacks. It comes after the rebel group claimed an oil facility in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa was hit.
Oil prices rose Wednesday as traders weighed supply risks from fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against the prospect of increased Russian diesel exports, Reuters reported.
The rise came after an attack targeted an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, causing a limited fire but no injuries, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry.
Oil markets are also facing uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran is deploying new tactics to target vessels in the waterway in an effort to keep oil prices high and influence the US midterm elections.
SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy
The decision was taken at the highest levels of Iran's leadership, the officials said, adding Tehran would expand operations beyond the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman and waters farther afield. Maritime analysis suggested this may already be happening, with ships targeted off Qatar and the UAE.