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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices vary across cities, depending on local taxes, gas procurement costs and distribution charges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 10:29 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesDelhi still has one of the lowest CNG retail prices in the world among gas-importing countries such as India

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 14, while commercial LPG rates continue to reflect the latest hike announced on October 1. The increase has raised operating costs for restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments, even as household cooking gas prices remain steady.

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In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942, while the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder stands at ₹2,810. CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) prices vary across cities, depending on local taxes, gas procurement costs and distribution charges. Meanwhile, elevated global oil prices and continuing geopolitical tensions have kept energy supply concerns in focus.

MUST READ: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 14

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

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Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 14

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 14

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

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Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 14

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

As the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continues to escalate, the Saudi-led coalition has reported a fresh wave of Houthi missile attacks. It comes after the rebel group claimed an oil facility in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa was hit.

Oil prices rose Wednesday as traders weighed supply risks from fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against the prospect of increased Russian diesel exports, Reuters reported.

The rise came after an attack targeted an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, causing a limited fire but no injuries, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry.

Oil markets are also facing uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran is deploying new tactics to target vessels in the waterway in an effort to keep oil prices high and influence the US midterm elections.

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SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

The decision was taken at the highest levels of Iran's leadership, the officials said, adding Tehran would expand operations beyond the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman and waters farther afield. Maritime analysis suggested this may already be happening, with ships targeted off Qatar and the UAE.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:29 AM IST
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