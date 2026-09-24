Petrol, diesel prices today, September 24: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre, marking the same rate as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre, the same as yesterday’s rate. Delhi sees petrol at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre, reflecting the capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metros.

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City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

Meanwhile, the government has no proposal at present to increase petrol and diesel rates despite volatility in global crude oil prices, sources told Business Today, as authorities continue to focus on ensuring energy security and maintaining stable fuel supplies.

As of September 24, Brent crude stands at $102.27 per barrel at the time of writing this story. Crude prices are likely to remain uncertain in the run-up to the US midterm elections in November this year, adding to uncertainty over India's oil import bill and domestic fuel pricing.

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What This Means for You

With Brent crude rising to over $102 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers are advised to monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes can cause variations even within the same state.

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Why do prices differ across different cities?

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On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.