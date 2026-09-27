LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 27): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Advertisement Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 27

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices in major cities on September 27

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai Advertisement 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 27

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.78

US-Iran war update

Iran has formally submitted a seven-day roadmap to the United States via Qatari mediators to end the seven-month-old military conflict and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the plan outlines a phased framework to halt hostilities on all fronts, but it is strictly conditional upon Washington lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports, unfreezing assets, and waiving oil sanctions. Iran has stated it will reopen the Strait on the final day of the seven-day period once the U.S. complies, framing the situation as a choice that now rests entirely with the United States.

However, the high-stakes diplomatic effort to pause regional hostilities has collapsed after US President Donald Trump rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Tehran, signaling that military operations are expected to resume shortly after the November midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal report.