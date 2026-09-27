Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'Leadership is about doing the right thing, even if it going against a vast number of naysayers and mediocre people'

Who is Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

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When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

N. R. Narayana Murthy highlighted this philosophy most prominently in September 2014, when he addressed his leadership approach and the tough choices he made during his highly discussed "second innings" at Infosys.

He returned to the company out of retirement as Executive Chairman to steady the ship, a move that drew mixed reactions from critics and the industry.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights that true leadership is defined by unwavering integrity and courage, especially when facing heavy resistance. It argues that a leader’s primary duty is to pursue the correct, most ethical, and visionary course of action, rather than seeking easy consensus or popularity.

In any organisation or society, progress is often stalled by a "vast number of naysayers and mediocre people"—those who fear change, protect the status quo, or settle for average results.