LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 14: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG pricing continue as the crisis in West Asia continues to disrupt energy supplies. India, which imports a significant share of its energy through the Strait of Hormuz, will seal a deal for LPG with the UAE after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the war that began on February 28. Trump described Iran's response as "totally unacceptable."

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The war has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, causing fuel shortages in several countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to use fuel judiciously, defer gold purchases and postpone foreign travel for a year to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis.

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In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen to Rs 3,071.50 after a recent hike, while domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. The government has increased efforts to prevent households from holding both a PNG connection and a subsidised domestic LPG connection.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 14

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

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CNG prices across major cities on May 14

Cities Price (₹) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 91.50 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 14

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

A government order issued in late March mandates consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. PNG consumers are also barred from applying for new domestic LPG connections. LPG supply will stop after three months if a household does not shift to PNG despite its availability. Households with access to piped gas may have to give up their LPG connection by June.

Meanwhile, India and the United Arab Emirates are expected to finalise two agreements to boost cooperation in LPG and strategic petroleum reserves during PM Modi's visit to the UAE on May 15.

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The visit follows the UAE's announcement to quit the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Modi and President Al Nahyan are expected to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investment ties. The conflict between the US and Iran has destabilised global energy markets, with Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz affecting a transit chokepoint through which about 20 per cent of the world's petroleum supply flows.