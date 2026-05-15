LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 15: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Energy companies have raised CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai, and increased petrol and diesel rates by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday. This is the first rise in fuel prices in over four years and comes amid growing losses for fuel retailers due to a surge in global crude prices caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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The war, which began on February 28, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted energy supplies. The strait is a key route for global oil shipments, and India imports a significant portion of its energy through it. India is set to finalise an LPG deal with the UAE after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the war, calling it "totally unacceptable”.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 15

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

MUST READ | Big gas rule change! These households may have to give up LPG connection by June

CNG prices across major cities on May 15

Cities Price (₹) Delhi 79.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 83 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 15

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The fresh hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices came 16 days after assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices were kept steady during the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict. Energy prices rose globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas passes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to use fuel judiciously, reduce consumption, use public transport and work-from-home options more often, and conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis. He also advised deferring gold purchases and postponing foreign travel for a year.

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Earlier, the government had intensified efforts to prevent households from holding both a PNG connection and a subsidised domestic LPG connection. A government order from late March requires consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections and bars PNG consumers from applying for new domestic LPG connections. LPG supply will stop after three months if a household does not switch to PNG despite availability. Households with access to piped gas may have to give up their LPG connection by June.

Moreover, India and the UAE are expected to finalise two agreements to strengthen cooperation in LPG and strategic petroleum reserves during Modi's visit to the UAE on May 15. The visit follows the UAE's decision to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Modi and President Al Nahyan are expected to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and investment ties. The agreements aim to secure energy supplies as concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to rise.

