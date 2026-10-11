Mahadev betting app probe: Shefali Bagga surrenders bulk of ₹1.2 cr promotional fee to ED

The remaining ₹1.2 crore was surrendered through two demand drafts — ₹50 lakh and ₹70 lakh — to the ED’s Raipur zonal office, which has been leading the multi-state probe since 2022.

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Bagga's response

Bagga has maintained that she did not know the promotional engagements were connected to illegal betting operations. In a statement recorded by the ED as a witness statement, she said neither she nor her family was aware of any alleged illegality linked to the brands she promoted.

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“My role was limited to unknowingly promoting a few brands on social media, similar to the promotional engagements undertaken by many public figures and celebrities,” Bagga said.

“Beyond this, I had no involvement or association with any other activities or operations relating to those brands or any other entity. I have cooperated with the department’s investigation, surrendered the money and have full faith in our law,” she added.

Larger Mahadev probe

The ED has pegged the alleged proceeds of crime generated by the Mahadev platform at ₹75,000–80,000 crore.

The agency has so far filed six charge sheets in the case against 116 accused persons and entities before the special court in Raipur.



The investigation has also brought several cinema and television personalities under scrutiny for allegedly accepting payments for promoting betting-linked platforms. Bagga was questioned by the ED at its Raipur office in July as part of the probe.

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What happens next

The surrender of the funds does not amount to an admission of guilt, and Bagga’s statement remains part of the ED’s ongoing investigation. The agency’s chargesheet and the special court’s proceedings will now determine the legal course in her case.

The ED has not announced any fresh enforcement action against Bagga following the surrender, while her legal team’s position remains that her role was limited to social media promotion conducted without knowledge of the alleged illegal operations.