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'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar@100: PM Modi shares special reel, Govt to issue ₹100 silver coin

'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar@100: PM Modi shares special reel, Govt to issue ₹100 silver coin

The tribute came as the Central Government announced a special ₹100 commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of the actor widely known as ‘Mahanayak’ of Bengali cinema

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 7:46 PM IST
'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar@100: PM Modi shares special reel, Govt to issue ₹100 silver coinCentre’s decision to issue a special ₹100 coin commemorating Uttam Kumar’s birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, sharing a special video reel on Instagram featuring the iconic actor’s memorable screen moments and photographs. PM Modi described Uttam Kumar as a “legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations.”

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The tribute came as the Central government announced a special ₹100 commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of the actor widely known as ‘Mahanayak’ of Bengali cinema.

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PM Modi’s tribute to 'The Mahanayak'

In the reel shared on Instagram, PM Modi used his own voiceover alongside photographs and clips from Uttam Kumar’s illustrious career. The video showcased glimpses of the actor’s enduring contribution to Bengali cinema and his lasting connection with audiences.

PM Modi wrote on Instagram, "In the pre-Instagram times, a Bengali actor held sway over people’s minds. Today is his 100th birth anniversary. My tribute to Mahanayak!"

The Prime Minister’s tribute highlighted how Uttam Kumar’s performances have continued to resonate with audiences decades after his death.

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₹100 commemorative coin

The tribute coincides with the Centre’s decision to issue a special ₹100 coin commemorating Uttam Kumar’s birth centenary. According to a notification from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry, the coin will be issued as part of the “centenary celebration of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.”

The commemorative coin will be made of 99.9 per cent pure silver and will have a diameter of 44 millimetres, according to the gazette notification dated September 3.

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Who was Uttam Kumar?

Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar went on to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He appeared in more than 200 films and became synonymous with the golden era of Bengali cinema.

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His collaborations with actress Suchitra Sen remain particularly iconic, while films such as Saptapadi, Harano Sur, Nayak and Antony Firingee continue to be remembered by generations of viewers.

Uttam Kumar died on July 24, 1980, at the age of 53. Yet, more than four decades after his death, his performances continue to influence Bengali popular culture.

With PM Modi’s tribute and the government’s commemorative coin, Uttam Kumar’s birth centenary has become a national occasion to celebrate the legacy of a performer whose stardom transcended generations.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 7:46 PM IST
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