Off-White opens Delhi flagship ahead of festive season, eyes India's younger luxury consumer

Off-White has opened its second flagship store in India at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, timing the launch just ahead of the festive season as it looks to deepen its presence in one of the country’s most important luxury markets.



The Delhi boutique follows the brand’s Bengaluru debut and will be operated by Sparsh India Couture Private Limited, Off-White’s franchise partner for North India, in partnership with Brand Concepts Ltd. The timing is strategic as India’s festive season typically drives a sharp rise in discretionary spending, wardrobe refreshes and luxury purchases.



“That was the idea—to do it during the festive season or just before the festive season, when people are looking to redo their wardrobes and be ready for the festive season,” Chandni Agarwal, Founder & CMD, Sparsh India Couture Private Limited, told Business Today.



Agarwal added that younger consumers are increasingly willing to mix contemporary fashion with traditional occasions. “Gen Zs being Gen Zs, even at Diwali, they want to be cool, and maybe they could add a piece or two from here.”



The store carries a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and lifestyle products, bringing Off-White’s signature blend of street culture, luxury and creative design to Delhi’s premium retail market. Founded by the late Virgil Abloh, Off-White became one of the defining luxury-streetwear labels of the past decade, known for its quotation marks, diagonal motifs and a design language that blurred the lines between high fashion and youth culture.



For Agarwal, the India opportunity is being helped by a consumer who is more globally exposed than a decade ago. She said, “I think it’s the perfect time right now to launch famous and renowned international brands in India. The customer is now more familiar with the brands. Earlier, it used to be an effort because we had to educate the customer about the brand, and then the sales used to start. But now the customer is well travelled, and the normal income is way above what it was 10 years back."



The launch also gives the brand a chance to retell its story for the Indian market. “I think it’s an opportunity to recreate the story and to start all over again. So I would take it as an opportunity rather than a challenge,” Agarwal said.



With Delhi consistently ranked among India’s most influential luxury markets, the store is expected to serve both established luxury buyers and younger shoppers looking for globally recognised fashion with a stronger cultural and stylistic identity.

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Brand Concepts has said the expansion forms part of a longer-term strategy to build Off-White’s presence across key metropolitan markets in India. Abhinav Kumar, Co-Founder of Brand Concepts Limited, said, "The opening of our Delhi flagship marks an important step in Off-White's long-term growth strategy in India. As one of the country's most influential luxury fashion markets, Delhi provides the ideal platform to strengthen the brand's presence and engage with a discerning consumer base."



For Off-White, the festive-season launch is therefore not only a retail expansion play, but also a bid to become part of how a new generation of Indian consumers dresses for celebration.