Maharashtra assembly polls: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena keen to contest 126 seats, BJP eyes 150 seats

Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, is keen to contest on 126 out of the 288 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. They are unlikely to settle for anything less than 100 seats, India Today TV reported citing sources.

A high-level meeting took place at the Chief Minister's official residence on Thursday, wherein the strategy and candidates for the state elections was discussed.

Discussions were also held on how many seats the Shiv Sena should fight. Sources said Shinde presented 'Mission 100' for the party to achieve in the upcoming elections and asked party workers to focus on their respective constituencies.

Party workers were also asked to campaign under the Mahayuti alliance. The Shinde Sena chief also told sitting MLAs to be mentally prepared if they were fielded from some other constituency and to tell people about the state government schemes, sources added.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, our performance was 45 per cent. This time, it will be 90 per cent. Observers and in-charge have been appointed for 126 seats," party leader Hemant Godse said after the meeting.

Shinde Sena's 'Mission 100' is likely to cause some fissures in the Mahayuti alliance as the BJP also has some big plans. Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a meeting with Maharashtra BJP leaders, including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The agenda of the meeting was to take stock of the saffron party's preparations for the upcoming state elections. Discussions were held for 150 seats which the BJP plans to contest. Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Mumbai on Friday as well, newswire PTI reported citing sources.

Commenting on the seat sharing with Shiv Sena and NCP-Ajit, former MP Raosaheb Danve said discussions will be held jointly by leaders of the ruling alliance. A convention of the Maharashtra BJP unit will be held in Pune on July 21, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources added.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October this year.