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TVS Motor to increase monthly EV capacity to over 50,000 units as sales boom

TVS Motor to increase monthly EV capacity to over 50,000 units as sales boom

The West Asia crisis made people to look at EVs with a new lens because of concerns around fuel price hikes, says TVS Motor’s Gaurav Gupta

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:59 PM IST
TVS Motor to increase monthly EV capacity to over 50,000 units as sales boomTVS Motor recorded registrations of 48,938 electric scooters in August

TVS Motor Company, India’s biggest electric two-wheeler maker, is preparing to ramp up its monthly EV production capacity from around 40,000–45,000 units to 50,000-plus in the next three months, and potentially higher by Q4.

TVS Motor Company currently has EV production capacity of around 40,000-45,000 units a month and is looking to take this to 50,000-plus units a month in the next three months, with a further increase expected by the fourth quarter, Gaurav Gupta, head of TVS Motor’s two-wheeler business in India, said on Thursday.

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“A lot of this depends on how our suppliers are able to spruce up their capabilities,” he said.

TVS Motor recorded registrations of 48,938 electric scooters in August, up 90% compared with 25,646 units during the corresponding month last year. In comparison, Bajaj Auto, the second-largest electric two-wheeler maker, witnessed 41,114 EV registrations in August.

The capacity expansion comes as electric two-wheeler penetration in the Indian market has risen sharply. Industry EV penetration is currently around 10%, compared with about 6.7% a year earlier. EV penetration in two-wheelers over the past three months has been between 10.5% and 11%, said Gupta.

“We are seeing a lot of momentum around the EV penetration. The Middle East crisis did drive people to look at EVs with a new lens because of concerns around fuel price hikes,” said Gupta. “We are bullish on the EV trend,” he added.

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The broader two-wheeler market is also providing a supportive backdrop. Industry volumes across ICE and EV two-wheelers grew 17.6% year-to-date between April and August, according to Gupta, with ICE growing 13.6% and EVs 72.4%.

“Within two-wheelers, we are seeing an increasing trend of consumers preferring top-end variants. The mix of higher-end variants is increasing,” Gupta said, adding that the premiumisation trend is “very much visible.”

TVS has a combined ICE-plus-EV market share of around 19.9%, he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:59 PM IST
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