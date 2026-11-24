Jensen Huang coming back as NVIDIA CEO, is one of the most consequential decisions in the history of world markets. 1 trn $ of Nvidia market cap, 4 trn $ US market cap recovered, with a clear political and economic agenda of keeping the US ahead in the AI race. A message right or wrong, that for global power play, the rules of the game are flexible. When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space! — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) November 24, 2026

HUANG’S COMEBACK

Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, reversing its decision just days earlier to reject his offer to return, following intervention by US President Donald Trump, who took credit for the move.

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The surprise decision is the latest development in the fallout from Huang’s admission that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The allegations had prompted scrutiny of the Nvidia chief and raised questions about the potential national security implications.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chairman Harvey C Jones said in a statement.

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Trump, who has a close personal relationship with Huang, had called for his reinstatement as recently as Sunday night. In an interview with CNBC on Monday, he said his intervention had been important in persuading the board.

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“I believe my intervention was very important,” Trump said, adding that his administration had assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang’s return. “The board decided to do what we wanted them to do,” he said, declining to disclose whether he had called into the board meeting.

Vice President JD Vance also stepped up his involvement over the weekend, making the administration’s case to Nvidia directors. The White House believed Vance’s experience in Silicon Valley and standing could help overcome board members’ reservations about rehiring Huang, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Huang, who will serve as both Nvidia’s CEO and president, said he was “honored” to return and would take up the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment”. He thanked Jones, interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as chief financial officer, and the company’s executive team.

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said in his statement. He returned to Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters on Monday, where employees gathered to cheer him. “I am going to be a better CEO the second time around,” he said.

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The reinstatement does not end scrutiny of Huang. He faces several congressional investigations into the affair and the suspected diversion of Nvidia’s advanced chips to China. He is scheduled to be interviewed next week by three House committees examining the scandal’s national security implications.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the administration’s decision to rush Huang’s reinstatement “underscores the need for Congress to act”.

“Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing” by the administration, Huang, other Nvidia executives and anyone selling out US national security for financial gain, Schumer said.

Nvidia dominates the market for computer chips used to develop artificial intelligence models and has extensive partnerships and investments with companies that buy its chips.

