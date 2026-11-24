In a post on X, Das said: “I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.”

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He alleged that the government was scared of him “going to these prestigious institutions” and questioned why it would object to an educated young person participating in intellectual discussions.

“Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?” he said.

🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions! @Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026

Explaining the incident, Das told news agency PTI that he learnt his passport had been flagged when he reached the immigration counter. “And that's why I was going to London. But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged,” he said.

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Taking a swipe at the government, he added: “I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks...”

He also said the government was unable to expand its Cabinet because “the ministers are refusing to resign”.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from Oxford.

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“Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford,” Dipke said in a post on X.

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The CJP accused the government of attempting to silence educated voices. Das, however, said the incident would not deter him from continuing his work and asserted that he would travel to London, Paris and other places in the future.

