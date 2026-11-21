What did inspectors find at Amazon's dark store?

During an inspection of the Amazon dark store operated by Gajanan Inventories, FDA officials discovered expired laddoos, pedhas and other food products.

Some expired products reportedly had fungal growth, raising concerns about food storage and handling practices.

Inspectors also found dust inside food containers and a damaged ghee container with a broken lid. Ghee was reportedly leaking from cartons.

The inspection revealed inadequate pest control arrangements and missing records related to employee hygiene and sanitation.

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Officials also observed that food and non-food products, including soap and ghee containers, were stored together, potentially compromising food safety.

What violations were found at BigBasket?

At the BigBasket dark store operated by Innovative Retail Concept, inspectors found expired cakes, bread, milk rusk and chutney.

Several food products were reportedly stored directly on the floor, contrary to prescribed hygiene standards.

The inspection also uncovered a damaged floor, an unhygienic cold storage room, leaking oil packets and inadequate pest control measures.

Food and non-food items were also found stored together at the facility.

Why are dark stores under scrutiny?

Dark stores are warehouse-like facilities used by quick-commerce platforms to fulfil online orders, often within minutes.

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Unlike conventional retail outlets, these neighbourhood fulfilment centres are generally closed to walk-in customers and primarily serve online delivery operations.

As quick-commerce platforms expand their grocery delivery networks, maintaining appropriate food storage, temperature control, sanitation and inventory management remains essential for consumer safety.

FDA warns of stricter action

The inspections were conducted by Food Safety Officer Supriya Jagtap under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkate and Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant Karkale.

Karkale warned that the FDA would take strict action against establishments found violating food safety regulations or compromising consumer health.

He also directed food businesses, including hotels, to comply with licensing conditions, hygiene requirements and prescribed food storage standards.

Officials cautioned that failure to follow these requirements could result in suspension or cancellation of food licences.

The action highlights growing regulatory scrutiny of food safety practices at facilities supporting India's expanding online grocery delivery industry.