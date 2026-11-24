Ramayana, earned ₹12.70 crore net in India on Monday, November 23, across 15,696 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹9.25 crore, followed by Malayalam at ₹1.50 crore, Kannada at ₹85 lakh, Tamil at ₹80 lakh and Telugu at ₹30 lakh.

The film’s cumulative India net total now stands at ₹955.45 crore, while its India gross has reached ₹1,141.65 crore. Sacnilk lists the overseas gross at ₹563 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹1,704.65 crore.

Third-Week Trend

After a robust second weekend, the film’s daily earnings have moderated on weekdays. Sacnilk reported ₹27.65 crore net on Day 17 and ₹35.60 crore net on Day 18, before the Monday figure fell to ₹12.70 crore.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the epic continues to lead the domestic market in its third week. Sacnilk’s live tracker showed 15,779 shows for Day 20 and an overall occupancy of 11% as of its latest update.

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Language-Wise Performance

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic total, with ₹725 crore net after 19 days. The Kannada version has collected ₹76.15 crore, Telugu ₹56.90 crore, Malayalam ₹49.95 crore and Tamil ₹47.45 crore.

Its opening-day India net collection was ₹64.85 crore, while the biggest single-day net figure came on Day 5, when it earned ₹107.50 crore.

Overseas Momentum

Ramayana: Part One continued to make a strong mark internationally on Day 19, with North America emerging as one of its biggest overseas markets. According to Sacnilk, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial had collected approximately $28.41 million in North America through Sunday, November 22, placing it just $231,000 behind Dhurandhar 2’s lifetime North America record of $28.64 million.

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The film also created history in Nepal, where Sacnilk reported collections of NPR 26.90 crore — approximately ₹16.81 crore — through its third weekend. This made Ramayana the highest-grossing Indian film in Nepal, surpassing Pushpa 2.

The overseas performance has been a key driver of the film’s global total, with the film at a ₹1,704.65 crore worldwide gross.