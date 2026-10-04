Man watches Drishyam 3 in Surat, travels 2,000 km to Bihar and kills father

The murder took place late on the night of July 26 in Darwa village in Samastipur district. Shiv Shankar allegedly attacked his 50-year-old father, Raghuveer Sahni, several times with an axe while he was sleeping outside his house. He then fled the village, police said.

According to police, Shiv Shankar had a strained relationship with his father. The two had also argued several times over the sale of family land. Police said Raghuveer allegedly abused his son and daughter-in-law, and the family dispute may have led Shiv Shankar to plan the murder.

Shiv Shankar had moved to Surat with his wife for work. Police said he watched Drishyam 3 at a theatre in Surat before deciding to return to his village and kill his father.

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How the murder was planned

Police said Shiv Shankar took inspiration from Drishyam 3, particularly its focus on creating a misleading timeline and avoiding a digital trail.

Before leaving Surat, he switched off his mobile phone. He first travelled to Patna and then went to Hajipur. From there, he boarded a train and got off at Patori station in the evening.

He then took an autorickshaw and walked around four kilometres to his village. Police said he reached home around midnight and entered through the back door.

Shiv Shankar allegedly picked up an axe kept inside the house and attacked Raghuveer, who was sleeping at the entrance. Raghuveer died from his injuries. Shiv Shankar then left the axe behind and returned towards Patori railway station.

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One phone call gave police a clue

Shiv Shankar's plan began to unravel when he switched on his mobile phone at Patori station and called his wife, according to police. He switched it off again after the call.

Police had already become suspicious because Shiv Shankar did not attend his father's funeral. Technical surveillance showed that his mobile phone was around Patori station on the day of the murder and appeared in Surat about 36 hours later.

Investigators also checked his call records and found his conversation with his wife from Patori.

Patori DSP BK Meghavi said the phone activity provided a crucial lead for the investigation. Police then traced Shiv Shankar to Surat and arrested him in connection with the murder.

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Meanwhile, a forensic science laboratory team examined the crime scene. Raghuveer's body was sent for post-mortem examination and investigators collected evidence from the house.

Police said the forensic investigation indicated that the killer was likely someone known to the victim, helping investigators narrow their focus.

During questioning, Shiv Shankar allegedly admitted that he had planned the murder after watching Drishyam. He was subsequently sent to jail, police further said.

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What happens in Drishyam

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. It follows Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, as he tries to protect his family after a killing by creating a detailed alibi and manipulating the timeline of events.

The film shows him making his family appear to have been elsewhere when the crime occurred and using ordinary details to mislead investigators. Its central plot revolves around staying ahead of the police by constructing a false narrative.