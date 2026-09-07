'Meat is core to Shakta Hinduism': Sanjeev Sanyal hits back at calls to shun non-veg during Durga Puja

The noted economist's remarks came after self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri appealed to Bengalis to give up non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja festivities

Meat is core to Shakta Hinduism. It is offered to Ma Durga and Ma Kali as part of the ancient rituals. The Prasad eaten by the devotees on Navami/Dasami at Durga Puja is meat. Any interference in this sacred ritual will not be tolerated. — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 7, 2026

Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, had described those who eat non-vegetarian food during the festival as "pakhandis" (heretics) and urged them to give up the practice.

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Bengal BJP Pushes Back

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya rejected Shastri's appeal on Monday, saying no religious figure visiting the state could prescribe what Bengalis should eat or wear.

"Let me live the way I want to. Bengalis will eat what they have been eating. Can Bengalis not eat fish and meat? Swami Vivekananda has said it. Who is above him?" Bhattacharya said. "Here, goat meat is offered as an offering to Maa Kali."

Bhattacharya said eating luchi (puris) on Ashtami and goat meat on Navami was part of Bengal's long-standing cultural tradition. "We generally eat 'luchi' on Ashtami and goat meat on Navami. We will continue to do that. Nobody can tell the people of West Bengal what they should eat," he said.

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During his visit to West Bengal, Shashtri appealed against the consumption of non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Bhattacharya said he respected Shastri as a religious figure but opposed any attempt to impose his personal views on Bengali society. "A saint or a doctor may have the right to advise people to become vegetarian. But nobody coming from outside can sit in Bengal and decide who will eat what and who will wear what," he said.