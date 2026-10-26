‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’: Kharge’s retort to heckler triggers row, BJP announces protest

The exchange was captured on video and circulated widely on social media. Organisers and Congress workers then removed the man from the hall; some reports alleged that he was assaulted, though the exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

#WATCH | A ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar A person present at the event said that PM Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge responded, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega." — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

After the interruption, Kharge resumed his address with a wider attack on the BJP, RSS and the Election Commission of India. He criticised the Prime Minister over the promise to bring back black money and said there would be no peace in the country as long as the RSS ideology persisted.

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The Congress president also targeted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He demanded its immediate halt, called for ballot papers in future elections, and described opposition to the SIR exercise as a “second war for independence".

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BJP has called a nationwide demonstration following Kharge's controversial remark. Denouncing the comment targeting the PM and his late father as indecent and offensive, the party announced demonstrations across state and district headquarters across India today (October 26), demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.

Amit Shah hits back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark, saying the Congress chief had “torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji’s father” in Patna.

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In a post on X, Shah said this was not the first time the Congress had used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his family. “At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him ‘merchant of death,’ and at times mocked his poverty by calling him ‘chaiwala’,” he wrote.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने आज पटना में मोदी जी के पिताजी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी कर सारी मर्यादाएँ तार-तार कर दी हैं। यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब कांग्रेस पार्टी ने मोदी जी या उनके परिवार को अपशब्द कहे हों। कभी उनकी पूजनीय माताजी के विषय में अपशब्द कहे, कभी उन्हें 'मौत का सौदागर' कहा, तो कभी 'चायवाला' कहकर उनकी गरीबी का उपहास उड़ाया। राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस पार्टी हर रोज अभद्रता की सीमाएँ पार करती जा रही है। बीते 12 वर्षों में लगातार मिल रही चुनावी हार से कांग्रेस पार्टी में हताशा व निराशा इतनी बढ़ चुकी है कि अब उसके पास न कोई नीति बची है, न कोई मुद्दा, बस गाली-गलौज की राजनीति बची है। जनता के बीच जनाधार खो चुकी कांग्रेस, अब अपने कार्यकर्ताओं में भी आधार खोती जा रही है। जब-जब इन्होंने मोदी जी या उनके परिवार पर घृणित टिप्पणियाँ की हैं, तब-तब जनता ने कांग्रेस को करारा जवाब दिया है। Advertisement October 25, 2026

A complaint was also filed against Kharge at Patna’s Kotwali police station over the alleged derogatory remark about PM Modi’s father. The BJP announced a nationwide protest against Kharge’s remark on Monday, intensifying the confrontation between the two parties over the Patna incident.

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Congress defended Kharge, arguing that his response came after repeated provocation from the audience and that his larger remarks were directed at alleged irregularities in the SIR process and threats to voting rights. The party also sought to frame the episode as part of its broader campaign for electoral transparency and constitutional protections.