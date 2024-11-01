Modi slams Congress for 'fake promises' as Kharge urges fiscal caution: 'People want action, not empty guarantees'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sharply criticized the Congress after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge advised state units to make only “fiscally doable” promises.

“The Congress Party is learning the hard way that making hollow promises is easy, but delivering on them is a different story. Campaign after campaign, they make lofty claims to the public, fully aware they can’t fulfill them. Now, they’re left exposed before the people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Highlighting states under Congress rule, PM Modi continued, “Look at any Congress-ruled state today—Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana—their development and fiscal health are deteriorating. The so-called ‘guarantees’ remain unfulfilled, deceiving the very people they promised to help. It’s the poor, the youth, farmers, and women who suffer, losing even the existing benefits as Congress dilutes essential schemes.”

He went on to urge the public to remain alert to what he called the Congress’s “culture of fake promises,” adding, “The people of Haryana recently showed they reject Congress’s empty promises in favor of a stable, action-driven government focused on progress.”

PM Modi concluded, “There’s a growing realization across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economic policies, and blatant exploitation. The people of India want genuine progress, not the usual #FakePromisesOfCongress!”

Earlier, Kharge had stated in a press conference, “In Maharashtra, I have advised against announcing excessive guarantees. Guarantees should be backed by the budget, or we’ll risk financial ruin. If essential funds are lacking, we lose credibility, and the future generation is left with nothing but a tarnished legacy.”