'My career took off in Bengaluru': Techie's viral post has a message for every job seeker

Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s technology hub is once again in the spotlight after Bengaluru-based software architect Bhuvnesh Arya posted a heartfelt reflection on X describing how the city transformed his professional life. Arya, who currently works at Wesco as a software architect. He has 15 years of experience across Indian tech centres and said the four years he has spent in Bengaluru produced unmatched career growth.

Advertisement

“In just 4 years out of my 15‑year journey, I’ve experienced incredible growth — better opportunities, strong salary progression, meaningful networking, close connections with industry leaders, invitations to events, talks, and conferences, and a great home to come back to,” he wrote on X.

It’s been four years since I moved to Bengaluru, and I can honestly say this city has given me more than I ever imagined.



Before this, I worked in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR. While each place had its own charm, none came close to the impact Bengaluru has had on my… — Bhuvnesh Arya (@Bhuvneshdot) July 8, 2026

He noted that while he previously worked in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and the Delhi NCR, none of those cities matched the professional impact Bengaluru had on him. “Before this, I worked in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR. While each place had its own charm, none came close to the impact Bengaluru has had on my career,” he added.

Several users on X echoed Arya’s sentiments, saying Bengaluru’s appeal extends beyond seasoned tech professionals. Rahul Verma said the city has a “unique energy” that makes it “the best place for builders to actually get things done", while Bhuvnesh Arya’s post drew support from another user who said Bengaluru is not just for developers but also for job seekers. Ashwinee Kalkura also joined the discussion, calling the city’s energy “unmissable” and saying he feels lucky to have started his career in Karnataka, adding that he identifies Bengaluru as home.

Advertisement

Arya acknowledged Bengaluru’s well‑documented problems, including traffic congestion and infrastructure gaps, but said the benefits more than compensate. “I am not comparing cities — I am simply expressing deep gratitude towards Bengaluru. I acknowledged that the city has well-known challenges, including traffic and infrastructure issues. These concerns are outweighed by the opportunities the city offers. When you look past them, what you discover is an ocean of endless opportunities,” he wrote.

He used a simple analogy to underscore how the city increased his professional value, comparing prices for a water bottle in different locations: “A water bottle costs ₹10 at a railway station, ₹100 at an airport, and ₹500 in a five‑star hotel. For me, Bengaluru is that place where my value has grown tremendously.”

Advertisement

Arya candidly admitted to sometimes regretting that he did not move to Bengaluru earlier despite previous chances. “I had chances, but let them pass for personal reasons,” he said. He believes that the place where one lives and works can play a significant role in career development.

ALSO READ: Mangaluru vs Bengaluru: Why India’s ‘Silicon Beach’ is attracting IT firms and talent

Describing Bengaluru as the “Silicon Valley of India", Arya expressed gratitude for being part of the city’s ongoing transformation. “This city truly deserves to be called the Silicon Valley of India. I’m incredibly grateful to be here and to be part of its continuing transformation,” he wrote.

Arya’s post has resonated with many in the tech community, highlighting how location, networking and concentrated industry activity can accelerate career trajectories even as cities grapple with urban challenges.