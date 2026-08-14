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N Chandrasekaran resignation: 6 quotes on growth, risk, technology and leadership from outgoing Tata Sons Chairman

N Chandrasekaran resignation: 6 quotes on growth, risk, technology and leadership from outgoing Tata Sons Chairman

In his resignation note, he said leading Tata Sons had been “a great honour and a profound responsibility” and explained that a proposal to extend his tenure by five years was not carried through after one board member did not support it

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 8:00 AM IST
N Chandrasekaran resignation: 6 quotes on growth, risk, technology and leadership from outgoing Tata Sons ChairmanOn August 12 this year, Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation and said he would not seek reappointment after completing his current term in February 2027.

N Chandrasekaran has decided to step down as chairman of Tata Sons, bringing his nearly decade-long tenure at the helm of the Tata Group towards its final chapter. Chandrasekaran informed the Tata Sons board on Wednesday that he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

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In his resignation note, he said leading the conglomerate has been “a great honour and a profound responsibility”, while noting that a proposal to extend his tenure by five years was not carried through after one board member did not support it.

Chandrasekaran said that clarity on leadership is necessary for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders given the absence of a resolution for six months and the importance of several strategic projects. He asked the board to decide on a new chairman soon to ensure a proper transition.

READ THIS: Ahead of Tata Sons AGM, N Chandrasekaran resigns as chairman, to complete his term

Timeless management quotes by N Chandrasekaran

“The pandemic resulted in muted consumer demand along with disruptions in production, supply chain and retail networks.”

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Chandrasekaran said this while addressing shareholders at Tata Motors’ 76th Annual General Meeting on July 30, 2021, held virtually. He was describing the unprecedented disruption faced by the auto industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, due to the internal cash flows and tight management, we were able to reduce the debt by over ₹7,500 crore.”

He made this observation at Tata Motors’ 76th AGM on July 30, 2021, while explaining the company’s debt-reduction efforts and its commitment to becoming a zero-net-debt company by FY24.

“We are determined to increase our EV sales at a very significant rate. Our target is to cross 50,000 cars this year and 100,000 cars next year.”

Chandrasekaran said this at Tata Motors’ 77th AGM on July 4, 2022, while answering shareholders on the company’s electric-vehicle strategy. He said Tata Motors aimed to cross 50,000 EV sales that year and 100,000 the following year.

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“On our net debt journey, I expect Tata Motors domestic business to become near net-debt zero in FY24 and JLR in the following year.”

He made this statement at Tata Motors’ 78th AGM on August 8, 2023, while outlining the company’s deleveraging strategy and financial targets for its domestic operations and Jaguar Land Rover.

ALSO READ: Tata Group market cap under Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and N Chandrasekaran: A comparison

“As the world is going through uncertain times, remember the technology spends for all corporations globally will only increase.”

Chandrasekaran said this at TCS’ 29th AGM on May 31, 2024, while discussing technology spending amid an uncertain global economic environment. He argued that long-term technology investment would continue to rise because of major trends including AI, generative AI, energy transition and modern supply chains.

“There is no downsizing of staff. That is not planned at all. We just want to have the right talent.”

Chandrasekaran said this at TCS’ 31st AGM on June 9, 2026, in response to shareholder concerns about employment and AI-driven changes in the IT industry. He said TCS would continue to seek the right talent while increasingly using AI agents alongside employees.

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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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