Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you'll drift in that direction’     

Who is Warren Buffett

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.

He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge.

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?

Warren Buffett originally shared this advice during the 2004 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The quote came in response to a direct question from Justin Fong, a 14-year-old shareholder from California, who asked, "What advice would you give a young person like me on how to be successful?"

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What does this quote mean?

Warren Buffett’s quote means that the people you choose to surround yourself with will inevitably shape who you become. Human behavior is naturally contagious, meaning that you unconsciously absorb the habits, values, and mindsets of your closest friends and colleagues.

Essentially, personal growth is not just an individual effort; it is heavily driven by your social environment, making the careful selection of your inner circle one of the most critical decisions for your long-term success.