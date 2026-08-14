Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you'll drift in that direction’     

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you'll drift in that direction’     

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you'll drift in that direction’     

“It's better to hang out with people better than you. Pick out associates whose behavior is better than yours and you'll drift in that direction,” said Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett's famous advice highlights the powerful influence of our social circle. By surrounding ourselves with people who exhibit strong character, high integrity, and positive habits, we naturally adopt those same constructive traits over time.

Advertisement

Who is Warren Buffett  

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.

He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge.

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?  

Warren Buffett originally shared this advice during the 2004 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

The quote came in response to a direct question from Justin Fong, a 14-year-old shareholder from California, who asked, "What advice would you give a young person like me on how to be successful?"

Advertisement

What does this quote mean?

Warren Buffett’s quote means that the people you choose to surround yourself with will inevitably shape who you become. Human behavior is naturally contagious, meaning that you unconsciously absorb the habits, values, and mindsets of your closest friends and colleagues.

 Essentially, personal growth is not just an individual effort; it is heavily driven by your social environment, making the careful selection of your inner circle one of the most critical decisions for your long-term success.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more