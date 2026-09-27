National dignity first: Former US ambassador says India must call US bluff over Russia sanctions pressure

Highlighting patronising rhetoric from US lawmakers like Senator Richard Blumenthal, Sarna argued that transactional tactics, appeasement, and assurances of trade investment have reached their limits.

"In relations between states, as in personal relations, come moments of great clarity when situations must be assessed without excuse, apology or gloss. The Russia sanctions law is such a moment in the India-US relationship, badly buffeted as it is over the last 20 months. It is now time to apply the cold edge of the scalpel, cut the fat and get to the heart of the matter," he wrote.

Pointing to India's past resilience during the nuclear file, he asserted that national dignity remains non-negotiable, and that New Delhi must stand on principle, accept potential economic setbacks, and actively pursue alternative partnerships rather than yield to American pressure.

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My column in @TheWeekLive on current state of India US relations, written earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/g130RpLvUZ — Navtej Sarna (@NavtejSarna) September 27, 2026

"Acceptance of the problem is crucial to any resolution. We need to accept, without caveats, that the relationship has cratered significantly. In America's eyes, India is not the strategic partner that we believed we were. Acceptance of this reality means casting overboard long held predilections and comforting wishful thinking," the diplomat clarified.

"It should be of no comfort that the US behaves likes this with allies and other partners, too. It should not matter that Trump may never pull the 100 per cent tariff trigger, or there may be carve-outs and waivers. What matters is that this is one affront too many," he added.

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Sarna urged against framing the friction as a temporary phase linked solely to Donald Trump, emphasising that economic nationalism and disregard for international norms represent broader shifts across the US political spectrum that will outlast any single administration.

"The dignity of a nation is non-negotiable. How we deal with the situation is a separate matter and the two should not be confused. If standing up to the US means economic setbacks or difficult choices or looking for alternatives, then so be it. We have faced this overbearing arrogance before and responded with resilience: recall the nuclear file. In our history lies our strength. On matters of principle, we need not nuance too much or look over our shoulder: that itself will open up more choices. The relationship with the US is important but not at this price. It is time to call the bully's bluff," he concluded.