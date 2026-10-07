Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Navratri 2026: Free entry at United Way Garba, Atul Purohit to perform as Vadodara eyes Guinness World Record

Navratri 2026: Free entry at United Way Garba, Atul Purohit to perform as Vadodara eyes Guinness World Record

The special event will combine Vadodara’s famous Garba culture with a larger theme centred on civic participation, development and the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 3:30 AM IST
Navratri 2026: Free entry at United Way Garba, Atul Purohit to perform as Vadodara eyes Guinness World RecordUnited Way Garba, Vadodara (2025)

Navratri is around the corner, and Vadodara is set to welcome the festive season with a grand Garba celebration that could put the city in the Guinness World Records. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), in partnership with United Way of Baroda, is organising the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba’ on October 7 at the United Way Garba ground.

Advertisement

The special event will combine Vadodara’s famous Garba culture with a larger theme centred on civic participation, development and the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

READ THIS: From a 10-year-old fashion designer to a 5-year-old yoga instructor: Meet Guinness World Records’ Young Achievers 2027

Guinness World Record attempt

One of the biggest highlights of the event will be an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of Garba players performing at a single ground. Thousands of participants are expected to gather at the United Way venue for the record attempt.

The event is being planned as a massive collective celebration, with participants coming together through Garba while also taking part in a series of public pledges.

Advertisement

Free entry, Atul Purohit to perform

Unlike the regular United Way Garba celebrations, entry to the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba’ will be free for citizens. United Way of Baroda, which organises its annual Garba festival at the venue, has partnered with VMC for the special event.

Adding to the evening’s attraction will be renowned Garba singer Atul Purohit, who will perform with his group. Purohit is also a former employee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Garba with a message

The celebration will go beyond music and dance, with organisers linking the event to themes of cleanliness, women’s empowerment, civic responsibility and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Participants are also expected to take a collective pledge supporting the vision of a developed India, while a ‘Swachh Vadodara’ commitment will encourage citizens to take greater responsibility for keeping the city clean.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Rent a Garba partner' ads flood social media ahead of Navratri; Ahmedabad cops issue warning over viral posts

Vadodara’s Garba legacy

Known for its strong Garba culture, Vadodara is often described as one of the major Garba hubs in Gujarat. The United Way Garba Mahotsav itself has attracted tens of thousands of participants in previous editions, underlining the scale of the city’s Navratri celebrations.

With the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba’, Vadodara is now looking to take that cultural legacy to another level. If successful, the record attempt could add another landmark to the city’s long association with Garba, while bringing together culture, community participation and a message of collective responsibility.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 3:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more