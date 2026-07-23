'I chose work over my grandfather's last rites': Indian woman in US Says startup laid her off before issuing offer letter

A social media manager's account of being laid off before receiving her updated offer letter has gone viral on Instagram, with Ruchika Jain claiming that she waited 2.5 months for the document she had been promised, only to receive a Zoom call informing her of her layoff.

Jain, who joined a US-based startup as a Social Media Growth Manager in December, shared her experience in a lengthy post, describing the effort she put into the role and the shock of losing her job after being told she had successfully completed probation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Recalling her early days at the company, Jain wrote, "I joined the company in December, excited to prove myself. While everyone was celebrating Christmas and New Year, I chose work. When I lost my grandfather, I couldn’t even go home to see him one last time because I believed my work was my responsibility, my commitment, my worship. I wanted to prove that I deserved this opportunity."

Don't Miss: Switching from iPhone to Android? Google’s Android 17 just made it much easier; Here’s how

According to Jain, she dedicated herself fully to the role over the next several months. "For 6 months, I gave everything I had and I got paid for everything," she wrote. She added that her work often extended beyond regular office hours. "I worked 9–5, and many days stretched to 7 PM or 9 PM. Even after work, I continued creating content, and hustling because I believed hard work would eventually pay off."

Advertisement

Watch the viral post here:

Jain also revealed that she struggled with health issues during her stint at the company. "During those six months, I also started struggling with severe back pain. But I kept showing up. I never let it become an excuse," she said.

The turning point, according to her post, came after she completed her probation period. Jain said she was informed that she had been confirmed in her role and that an updated offer letter would be shared shortly.

"After completing my 3-month probation, I was told I had been confirmed and that my updated offer letter would be shared soon," she wrote.

Advertisement

However, the promised document never arrived. Describing the wait, Jain said, "I waited. Not for a week. Not for a month. But 2.5 months."

What eventually came instead, she said, was a layoff call. "Instead of receiving my offer letter, I received a zoom call. No updated offer letter. No closure. Just a layoff," Jain wrote.

Despite the setback, Jain said she remains grateful for the opportunity and the lessons she learned during her time at the startup. "I’m grateful for the opportunity I received. For 5.5 months, I gave my best, learned a lot, and was paid fairly for my work," she said.

Reflecting on the experience, she added, "I felt confident when I got this opportunity, and I’m proud of the commitment and effort I brought during my time there."

Jain concluded the post by saying she was ready to move forward despite the disappointment. "So, here I am starting again. Sometimes life doesn’t reward you the way you expect but that doesn’t mean you stop showing up."

The post drew hundreds of reactions, with many users sharing their own experiences of layoffs and offering words of encouragement.

One user sought to put the experience in perspective, writing that Jain had still played a role in the company's journey. The commenter noted that startups often struggle with revenue generation and budget constraints, adding, "At least you were the part of their growth story as you contributed your time and energy. You gained experience. Not all startups can generate revenues. Sometimes they face budget constraints. It is not easy to run a startup. I wish you good luck for your future endeavours."

Advertisement

Another user questioned the decision to pursue opportunities abroad, commenting, "First of all, it was a wrong decision to move to a foreign country. What's wrong here in India??? Return to India and find a better job than in the USA."

A third commenter shared a personal layoff experience from 2024, recalling how subtle signs at work hinted at what was coming. The user wrote, "I remember mine in 2024, i worked in Amentum, a day before my laid off, i saw i was losing access of some of folders, i didn’t realize, i asked my coworkers, they all have access, then end of the day i got an email from my manager and HR for a meeting next day." The commenter added that they spent the night worrying about the meeting and were informed the next day that their role had been eliminated. "It took me more than a year to find another job," the user wrote.

The reactions highlighted how Jain's story resonated with professionals who have experienced layoffs, delayed confirmations and job uncertainty, particularly in an increasingly volatile employment market.