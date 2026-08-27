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Nepal flash floods: Over 300 people missing so far; helpline numbers for Indians seeking rescue, assistance

Nepal flash floods: Over 300 people missing so far; helpline numbers for Indians seeking rescue, assistance

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, causing extensive damage and disrupting communication and transportation in the affected region

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 1:03 PM IST
Nepal flash floods: Over 300 people missing so far; helpline numbers for Indians seeking rescue, assistanceIndian Embassy in Kathmandu and several Indian states have activated helpline numbers to assist stranded citizens

A devastating flash flood in Nepal has triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation, with hundreds of Indians reportedly among those missing. More than 300 Indians are missing in the Nepal flash flood, according to Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, as reported by news agency PTI. Following the disaster, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several Indian states have activated helpline numbers to assist stranded citizens and families seeking information about their relatives.

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The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, causing extensive damage and disrupting communication and transportation in the affected region. A total of 133 Indians were among 844 people reported missing following the disaster, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

READ THIS: Nepal flash floods: Nearly 400 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims out of contact; India keeps relief aircraft on standby

Indian Embassy helpline numbers

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals requiring assistance. The helplines can also be accessed through WhatsApp.

Embassy of India, Nepal:

  • +977 985 131 6807
  • +977 970 910 7500
  • +977 981 032 6117

The numbers are intended for Indians stranded in Nepal as well as families trying to establish contact with relatives in the flood-hit areas.

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DON'T MISS: Bihar on alert after Nepal flash flood, officials told to monitor Gandak and Kosi rivers closely

State-wise helplines for stranded Indians

Several state governments have also established dedicated control rooms to coordinate assistance for their residents.

  • Telangana: 9871999044, 9949351270, 9618597969
  • Sikkim: 03592201145, 03592202461, 03592202256
  • Karnataka: 1070, 080-22253707
  • West Bengal: 18003455678, WhatsApp 9874902880; West Bengal Police: 033-24793311, 9147890181
  • Uttar Pradesh: 1070
  • Maharashtra: 1070, 91-9321587143
  • Kerala: 9447111844, 9737132147
  • Rajasthan: 1070, 112
  • Odisha: 011-23012807, 7428135044, 8527580245

ALSO READ: Nepal flash floods: Death toll crosses 150, 130+ Indians missing, India mobilises aid; What we know so far

Tourist Emergency Numbers

Tourists requiring immediate assistance in Nepal can also contact 1234 or 1144. The Tourist Police can be reached at 9851289445.

Families contacting authorities should keep the missing person's full name, passport details, mobile number, last known location and tour operator details ready. These details can help authorities identify and locate stranded travellers more quickly.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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