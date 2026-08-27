Nepal flash floods: Over 300 people missing so far; helpline numbers for Indians seeking rescue, assistance

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Indian Embassy helpline numbers

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals requiring assistance. The helplines can also be accessed through WhatsApp.

Embassy of India, Nepal:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

+977 981 032 6117

The numbers are intended for Indians stranded in Nepal as well as families trying to establish contact with relatives in the flood-hit areas.

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State-wise helplines for stranded Indians

Several state governments have also established dedicated control rooms to coordinate assistance for their residents.

Telangana: 9871999044, 9949351270, 9618597969

Sikkim: 03592201145, 03592202461, 03592202256

Karnataka: 1070, 080-22253707

West Bengal: 18003455678, WhatsApp 9874902880; West Bengal Police: 033-24793311, 9147890181

Uttar Pradesh: 1070

Maharashtra: 1070, 91-9321587143

Kerala: 9447111844, 9737132147

Rajasthan: 1070, 112

Odisha: 011-23012807, 7428135044, 8527580245

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Tourist Emergency Numbers

Tourists requiring immediate assistance in Nepal can also contact 1234 or 1144. The Tourist Police can be reached at 9851289445.

Families contacting authorities should keep the missing person's full name, passport details, mobile number, last known location and tour operator details ready. These details can help authorities identify and locate stranded travellers more quickly.