Nestle says Low Fat Dairy Whitener is safe after Delhi sample declared ‘unsafe’, ‘substandard’ by FSSAI

Nestle said the laboratory finding relates to the way phosphorus in the product was assessed. According to the company, phosphorus is a nutrient that occurs naturally in milk and is therefore present in all milk-based products.

“FSSAI lab reports reflect total phosphorus against the additive limit, without accounting for the substantial natural phosphorus contribution from milk-base ingredients,” a Nestle spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said the product is in full compliance for added phosphorus as per prescribed limits under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, including on an as-consumed basis.

“The company has been in continuous engagement with the authorities as per due process established under law and has shared data on other same or similar milk-based products in the category to reflect the presence of naturally occurring phosphorus,” the spokesperson noted.

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What FSSAI flagged about the Nestle product

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a sample of “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” manufactured by Nestle was drawn from the premises of M/s Bharat Hotels Ltd. (The Lalit), Connaught Place, New Delhi.

The Food Analyst’s lab report found that the Nestle “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” sample was “substandard” and “unsafe”, meaning it did not meet the food safety standards under the FSS Act, 2006.

A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the Food Business Operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action.

Following the findings, a notice was issued to M/s Bharat Hotels Ltd. (The Lalit) regarding the non-compliant product “LOW FAT DAIRY WHITENER” by Nestle.

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The FBO was provided an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst’s report under the FSS Act, 2006, within the prescribed period.

The FBO was also directed to immediately prohibit the sale of the identified unsafe food product.

An official statement from the hotel chain is yet to be released.

(With inputs from ANI)