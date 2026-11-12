Want to become an astronaut? NASA opens applications; check eligibility and deadline

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the selected astronauts could eventually walk on the Moon, live and work at a lunar base, and help develop the technologies and operational capabilities needed to send humans to Mars. He emphasised that these missions would require technical expertise, sound judgement, teamwork and courage.

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NASA astronaut recruitment: Who can apply?

The recruitment process is open to US citizens who meet NASA’s educational, professional and medical requirements. Applicants must hold a master’s degree in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) field, including engineering, biological science, physical science or computer science, from an accredited institution.

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NASA also accepts certain alternative qualifications, including at least two years of doctoral-level study in a relevant technical field, specified medical qualifications or completion of a recognised test pilot school programme by July 2027. Candidates qualifying through the test pilot school route must also hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant STEM field.

Applicants must have at least three years of relevant professional experience after completing their qualifying degree. Pilots can meet the requirement through specified flight hours, depending on their aircraft experience. Medical residency training may also count if completed by July 2027.

Candidates must additionally pass NASA’s long-duration astronaut flight physical and demonstrate strong leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

Training and future space missions

Selected candidates will undergo intensive training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The programme will cover spacewalking, lunar geology, spacecraft operations, high-performance aircraft and other skills required for demanding space missions.

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The next astronaut class is expected to support NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to expand human exploration of the Moon, particularly around its lunar South Pole. The agency plans to use experience gained through lunar exploration to prepare for future crewed missions to Mars.

NASA last opened astronaut applications in 2024, receiving more than 8,000 applications. Ten candidates were selected in 2025. Since the programme began, NASA has selected 370 astronaut candidates and currently has 32 active astronauts.

Scott Tingle, NASA’s chief astronaut and chair of the Astronaut Selection Board, said becoming an astronaut represents more than a career opportunity, offering candidates a chance to contribute to discoveries that could shape humanity’s future in space.